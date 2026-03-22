Newcastle 1-2 Sunderland: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Brian Brobbey becomes Sunderland hero

By Ellis Stevens | 22 Mar 2026 14:04

Sunderland sealed a dramatic late 2-1 victory against Newcastle United at St James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

A nervy Sunderland start allowed Newcastle to race into an early lead, with Luke O'Nien's mistake allowing Anthony Gordon to capitalise and finish into the bottom corner inside 10 minutes.

The Black Cats got into the break trailing by just one goal, and they quickly got back to level terms after the second half restart, with Chemsdine Talbi finding the back of the net in the 57th-minute.

Sunderland remained on top for the rest of the half as they pushed for a winner, and Brian Brobbey eventually emerged as the hero for the Black Cats, scoring a 90th-minute winner to stun St James' Park.

The victory lifts Sunderland above their rivals in the Premier League table, with the Black Cats now 11th and one place above 12th-placed Newcastle United.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Newcastle's Tyne-Wear derby voodoo continues, extending their winless run in league meetings with Sunderland to a record-breaking 11 matches, going back to their last triumph in the Premier League in August 2011.

Sunderland deserve huge credit for their performance and the victory, which marks back-to-back derby wins for the Black Cats since being promoted back to the Premier League.

While it is celebration for Sunderland, Newcastle's torrid time continue, with the Magpies eliminated from the FA Cup, the Champions League and losing to their rivals in a matter of weeks.

The pressure is, rather unbelievably, beginning to mount on Eddie Howe's role at the club, with fans starting to have doubts about the manager after their consistently sub-par performances this season.

In contrast, Regis Le Bris continues to gain the love of the Sunderland faithful, from winning promotion to the Premier League to recording wins in both Tyne-Wear derbies this term.

NEWCASTLE VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Sunderland (10th min, Newcastle 1-0 Sunderland)

Anthony Gordon capitalises on a horrible error from Sunderland! ? pic.twitter.com/i2OJW9548h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 22, 2026

Huge mistake from Sunderland and Gordon gives Newcastle the lead!

A short goal-kick is taken to O'Nien, and the defender's miskicked long ball is intercepted by Nick Woltemade.

Woltemade's touch runs to Gordon inside the area, and the Newcastle number 10 skips past a defender and strikes into the bottom left corner.

Chemsdine Talbi goal vs. Newcastle (57th min, Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland)

Talbi puts Sunderland level in the Tyne-Wear derby! ? pic.twitter.com/ses4L9bEY8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 22, 2026

Talbi drags Sunderland onto level terms!

Aaron Ramsdale punches away Granit Xhaka's corner, Trai Hume fires back towards goal and Habib Diarra's chested effort is blocked on the line by Dan Burn.

The ball drops to Talbi inside the six-yard box, and the Moroccan's effort bobbles over the line and into the back of the net.

Brian Brobbey goal vs. Newcastle (90th min, Newcastle 1-2 Sunderland)

Brian Brobbey STRIKES LATE in the Tyne-Wear derby!! ? pic.twitter.com/3oXxaoPrGP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 22, 2026

Brobbey has won it for Sunderland at the death!

Noah Sadiki drives forward and plays the ball to Enzo Le Fee inside the Newcastle penalty area.

Le Fee fires the ball to Brobbey inside the six-yard box, and the striker converts into the back of the net at the second time of asking, surely sealing a late win for Sunderland.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRIAN BROBBEY

Nobody deserves the man of the match award more than the game-winner Brobbey.

The striker wrote his place into Sunderland folklore by scoring the late winner at St James' Park, and Brobbey was certainly deserving of his moment after a strong performance.

Alongside his goal, Brobbey created two chances and took two shots on target, demonstrating his attacking quality throughout the afternoon.

NEWCASTLE VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 60%-40% Sunderland

Shots: Newcastle 16-17 Sunderland

Shots on target: Newcastle 4-7 Sunderland

Corners: Newcastle 9-5 Sunderland

Fouls: Newcastle 8-19 Sunderland

BEST STATS

10 - Among all Premier League players, only João Pedro (11) has scored more goals in all competitions than Anthony Gordon (10) in 2026. Firing. pic.twitter.com/c2Q0uWYngv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2026

Chemsdine Talbi (20 years and 317 days) is the youngest player to score for Sunderland against Newcastle in the Premier League. ? pic.twitter.com/GUdnjJcrnW — Squawka (@Squawka) March 22, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Next up for Newcastle United is a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sunderland will return to their home ground when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.