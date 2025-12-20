Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Dec 2025 12:04 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 12:04

Two bottom-half battlers go head-to-head in the final pre-Christmas Premier League fixture, as Fulham and Nottingham Forest meet at Craven Cottage on Monday night, to conclude gameweek 17 of the 2025-26 campaign.

Neither side have enjoyed the start to the new term that they would have hoped - or perhaps anticipated - but Sean Dyche's men in particular are showing signs of life in recent weeks.

The Garibaldi head to the English capital having won six of their last eight matches in all competitions, most recently decimating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the City Ground thanks to a pair of goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and one from Ibrahim Sangare.

Meanwhile, Fulham also found the back of the net three times in their last Premier League battle - eking out a 3-2 victory at relegation-threatened Burnley - but Marco Silva's men suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 108

Fulham wins: 47

Draws: 28

Nottingham Forest wins: 33

Fulham and Nottingham Forest have faced each other a total of 108 times across all competitions and it is the Cottagers who lead the overall head-to-head record, as they have won 47 games compared to the Tricky Trees' 33, while 28 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

Their very first meeting took place back in February 1905 when Fulham secured a slender 1-0 home win in the second round of the FA Cup. However, Forest got their revenge a year later as they won 3-1 in the same fixture at the exact same stage of the competition.

Between 1911 and 1956, Fulham and Nottingham Forest regularly butted heads in Division Two, with the Cottagers claiming 22 wins compared to the Tricky Trees' 15 across 50 league encounters.

Fulham also won seven times to Forest's five across 18 meetings in Division One between 1959 and 1968, but the Cottagers came out on top in only two of their next 10 matches back in Division Two.

Following a 22-year separation, Fulham and Forest reunited in the second tier in 1999, and Fulham accumulated eight points across four league fixtures against Forest, and also won a EFL Cup fourth-round tie 4-2 away from home.

Forest locked horns with Fulham in the Championship on 12 occasions between 2014 and 2022, and they won three of the first four of those, including a thrilling 5-3 home victory in September 2014, but the Cottagers then won five of the next eight league meetings, including a comfortable 4-0 away triumph in October 2021.

In the Premier League, Fulham and Forest have only ever faced each other six times to date, with the Cottagers winning five of those, including a memorable 5-0 home victory in December 2023 and a 2-1 home success in February 2025.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 15, 2025: Fulham 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2024: Nott'm Forest 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2023: Fulham 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2023: Fulham 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2022: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 26, 2022: Fulham 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Oct 24, 2021: Nott'm Forest 0-4 Fulham (Championship)

Jul 07, 2020: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Fulham (Championship)

Aug 24, 2019: Fulham 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Feb 03, 2018: Fulham 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Sep 26, 2017: Nott'm Forest 1-3 Fulham (Championship)

Feb 14, 2017: Fulham 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Sep 27, 2016: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Fulham (Championship)

Apr 23, 2016: Fulham 1-3 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Dec 05, 2015: Nott'm Forest 3-0 Fulham (Championship)

Jan 21, 2015: Fulham 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Sep 17, 2014: Nott'm Forest 5-3 Fulham (Championship)

Nov 10, 2004: Nott'm Forest 2-4 Fulham (League Cup)

Feb 17, 2001: Fulham 1-0 Nott'm Forest (First Division)

Last six Premier League meetings

Feb 15, 2025: Fulham 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2024: Nott'm Forest 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2023: Fulham 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2023: Fulham 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2022: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Fulham (Premier League)