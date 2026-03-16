Barcelona injury, suspension news and return dates for Newcastle clash: Kounde, De Jong, Balde, Christiansen latest

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 08:31

Barcelona will be looking to punch their ticket to the Champions League quarter-finals when they welcome Newcastle United to Camp Nou for the second leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick’s side rescued a 1-1 draw in last week’s first leg at St James’ Park after Lamine Yamal converted a 96th-minute penalty to cancel out an 86th-minute opener from Harvey Barnes.

The Catalan giants will enter the second leg in high spirits after thrashing Sevilla by a 5-2 scoreline in La Liga on Sunday, but they are still having to cope without some first-team players.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Barcelona’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against their English opponents.

Joules Kounde

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 4 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Joules Kounde has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and the defender is not expected to return until after the international break.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 4 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Like Kounde, Alejandro Balde has missed the last three matches since sustaining a hamstring injury and the full-back is set to remain sidelined until April.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 4 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Frenkie de Jong has been sidelined for the last five games with a hamstring injury and the midfielder is set to target a return after the international break.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: April 4 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Andreas Christensen has been recovering from a long-term knee injury since the middle of December, but the defender could be in a position to make a comeback at some stage next month.

BARCELONA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match, but Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and Gerard Martin are all one booking away from a ban.