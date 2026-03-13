Team News: Burnley vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

European hopefuls Bournemouth travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
BURNLEY vs. BOURNEMOUTH
BURNLEY
Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle), Armando Broja (unspecified)
Doubtful: Zian Flemming (calf), Marcus Edwards (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Pires; Anthony, Foster
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Lewis Cook (hamstring), Julio Soler (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson