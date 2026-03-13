Team News: Burnley vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Mar 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 15:00

European hopefuls Bournemouth travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle), Armando Broja (unspecified)

Doubtful: Zian Flemming (calf), Marcus Edwards (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Pires; Anthony, Foster

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Lewis Cook (hamstring), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson