Premier League Gameweek 30
Burnley
Mar 14, 2026 3.00pm
Turf Moor
Bournemouth

Team News: Burnley vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Burnley vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

European hopefuls Bournemouth travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BURNLEY vs. BOURNEMOUTH

 

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle), Armando Broja (unspecified)

Doubtful: Zian Flemming (calf), Marcus Edwards (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Pires; Anthony, Foster

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Lewis Cook (hamstring), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

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