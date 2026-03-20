Premier League Gameweek 31
Fulham
Mar 21, 2026 3.00pm
Craven Cottage
Burnley

Team News: Fulham vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Fulham vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fulham will be looking to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table when they welcome relegation-threatened Burnley to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers secured a 3-2 victory over the Clarets in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in December, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM vs. BURNLEY

 

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot)

Doubtful: Emile Smith Rowe (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Humphreys, Laurent, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Hartman; Anthony, Foster; Flemming

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