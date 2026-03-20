Team News: Fulham vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Mar 2026 15:00

Fulham will be looking to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table when they welcome relegation-threatened Burnley to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers secured a 3-2 victory over the Clarets in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in December, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot)

Doubtful: Emile Smith Rowe (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Humphreys, Laurent, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Hartman; Anthony, Foster; Flemming