Fulham lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 18:33

Fulham will be without at least one player for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Craven Cottage.

Brazilian winger Kevin underwent surgery on a foot injury earlier this month and he is likely to miss the rest of the season, while Emile Smith Rowe (knock) is a minor doubt after missing the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Joshua King has started the last two league games in the number 10 role and the teenage starlet could continue in the same position, while Raul Jimenez is expected to get the nod to start again up front, with Rodrigo Muniz providing cover as a substitute.

Harry Wilson contributed to all three goals (one goal, two assists) in Fulham’s 3-2 win at Burnley in the reverse fixture in December, and the Welsh winger is likely to keep his starting spot on the right flank, as January recruit Oscar Bobb battles with Samuel Chukwueze for a place on the left wing.

Alex Iwobi and ex-Burnley man Sander Berge are the most likely duo to begin in centre-midfield, but Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed are all available if head coach Marco Silva decides to freshen up his team in the middle of the pitch.

A back four of Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson is expected to remain intact, protecting goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up for this contest