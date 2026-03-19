Burnley lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 18:33

Burnley could be without up to seven players up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni (both knee), Axel Tuanzebe, Connor Roberts (both Achilles) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) all remain unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from injury.

Mike Tresor (ankle) has begun light training and is closing in on a return, but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to feature in the matchday squad this weekend. The same can be said for Maxime Esteve who was forced off due to illness in the 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last time out.

If fit, Esteve would be expected to start in a three-man defence alongside Josh Laurent and Bashir Humphreys, though Joe Worrell is waiting in the wings if needed. Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman, meanwhile, could continue as wing-backs.

West Ham loanee James Ward-Prowse will be hoping to retain his starting spot in centre-midfield next to Hannibal Mejbri, but head coach Scott Parker will consider recalling Florentino Luis and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony have both scored a team-high seven Premier League goals this season, and the former is likely to lead the line while the latter operates just behind.

Lyle Foster could complete the front three, but Marcus Edwards, Loum Tchaouna and Armando Broja are also contenders to be handed a start in attack.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Humphreys, Laurent, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Hartman; Anthony, Foster; Flemming

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this contest