Mo Salah Liverpool exit: Egyptian winger's top 10 greatest goals for Premier League champions after departure announced

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Mar 2026 05:40 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 06:20

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has decided to call time on his illustrious career at Anfield, announcing on Tuesday that he had reached an agreement with the club for his departure in the summer of 2026.

Upon making the switch from Roma in 2017, the winger immediately became the star of Jurgen Klopp's all-conquering Reds side that won every trophy at the highest level of football, and even led Arne Slot's team to another Premier League title in the Dutch manager's first season on Merseyside.

It speaks volumes to the success that Salah has enjoyed with Liverpool that he became the player with the most goal contributions for a single club in the history of the Premier League, despite being in the midst of his least productive Reds season.

Such a feat has seen the Egyptian star rack up 255 goals across all competitions for the club so far, including a whole host of memorable efforts that span his nine years at Anfield.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Salah's 10 greatest goals for Liverpool after the iconic forward's exit was announced earlier this week, taking into account the impressive skill on display, as well as the importance of each.

10. Mo Salah goal vs. Manchester City (Liverpool 1-0 Man City - October 16, 2022)

A goal you'll enjoy watching on repeat ?



Here's every angle of Mo Salah's magnificent winner against Man City, presented by @Sonos ? pic.twitter.com/QerOQh8gwz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2022

Liverpool were enduring a tough spell under Klopp in the early days of the 2022-23 campaign - during which they eventually finished fifth - and were facing the daunting prospect of welcoming rivals Manchester City to Anfield.

Recognising that his usual pressing system was not functioning at a high enough level to get the better of Pep Guardiola's side, the German boss opted to play a more defensive style than usual, deploying an altered shape with Salah joining Roberto Firmino up top.

The Reds defended well, with Diogo Jota man-marking Kevin De Bruyne while Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk handled Erling Haaland effectively, though chances were few and far between.

That being said, when Alisson Becker launched the ball forwards following a City free kick, Salah was able to spin away from Joao Cancelo before deftly finishing a one-on-one chance to win the tense clash.

9. Mo Salah goal vs. Manchester City (Liverpool 4-3 Man City - January 14, 2018)

Salah first struck in 2017/18, when his long-range strike put Liverpool 4-1 up...



The Reds won the match 4-3, becoming the first side to defeat Man City that season! pic.twitter.com/yovRgSNdZq — Premier League (@premierleague) November 24, 2023

Another of Salah's 13 goals against Man City is next up on this list, and though it was fired into an empty net, the strike was vital for the Reds' momentum as they built towards the success that would follow.

Liverpool had established themselves as one of the deadliest attacking forces in Europe in the early stages of the 2017-18 season, though the sale of Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona in the days before this clash had some fans feeling nervous about the future.

However, supporters were treated to a scintillating performance against the Citizens - who were unbeaten in the Premier League to that point - that saw the Merseysiders extend their own undefeated run to 18 matches.

The score was level at 1-1 by half time, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's opener having been cancelled out by Leroy Sane, but goals from Firmino and Sadio Mane saw the Reds establish a commanding lead, before Salah latched onto a misplaced pass from Ederson to make it 4-1 from distance.

That goal turned out to be the winner considering that City pulled two back, but it more importantly helped to set the tone for Liverpool post-Coutinho.

8. Mo Salah goal vs. Watford (Watford 0-5 Liverpool - October 16, 2021)

STOP THAT, MO SALAH! ???



The footwork is magical, the finish is sublime.



He had the Watford defence on strings! ? pic.twitter.com/tBWPWWOxeX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 16, 2021

This incredible solo effort against Watford back in October 2021 saw Salah score for the eighth game in a row - the longest streak of any Liverpool player since Daniel Sturridge in February 2014 - as well as move level with Didier Drogba as the African player with the most Premier League goals (104).

The Egyptian had already set up Mane's opener with a brilliant trivela pass before he capped his display with a fine finish into the bottom-left corner after a dribble that left the Hornets defence bewildered.

Klopp hailed Salah in his post-match interviews, regaling his star man as 'the best' player in the world. "He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him?" said the manager.

"There are people like [Robert] Lewandowski and Ronaldo and Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but at this moment for sure he's on top of that list."

7. Mo Salah goal vs. Manchester City (Man City 1-2 Liverpool - April 10, 2018)

2017/18 Mo Salah was unreal! ??



? OTD in 2018: The goal that steered Liverpool to their first Champions League semi-final in ? years...



? Man City 1-2 Liverpool highlights

? BT Sport 3 HD

⌚️Saturday, 7pm pic.twitter.com/JVnHJnM6C3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2020

Liverpool had taken a 3-0 advantage from the first leg into the second of their Champions League quarter-final against Man City in 2017-18, but with reports that Salah was not fully fit before the showdown at the Etihad, fans were nervous.

The Reds faced a storm from Guardiola's side in the first half, conceding after just two minutes when Raheem Sterling assisted Gabriel Jesus, not to mention that Bernardo Silva struck the post and the hosts were controversially denied a second.

However, with the Blues boss sent to the stands following his protests against the referee's decision to deny his team, the visitors rallied.

In the 56th minute, a powerful run from Mane broke through the Citizens' defensive line, and after Ederson saved at the Senegal star's feet, Salah collected the ball, rounded the shot-stopper and chipped over Nicolas Otamendi on the line to put Liverpool 4-1 up on aggregate.

The composure that Salah displayed to remain in control of a chaotic situation in the City box was impressive, and his 39th goal of the season helped to send the Merseysiders through to their first Champions League semi-final in 10 years.

6. Mo Salah goal vs. Manchester United (Liverpool 2-0 Man United - January 19, 2020)

Not only did Alisson become the first Liverpool goalkeeper since 2010 to record a Premier League assist, in doing so, he helped Mo Salah score his first goal against Man United! ?



The Brazilian's pinpoint delivery is this week's @GilletteUK Precision Play of the Week! ? pic.twitter.com/T36I4Y0oeA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 20, 2020

After recording 20 wins and one draw during their first 21 games of the 2020-21 season, Liverpool were well on their way to lifting their first Premier League title in 30 years when Manchester United headed to Anfield in January.

Fans were beginning to believe that the dream of winning the top flight would come true, though they remained hesitant to speak the words out loud.

That was, until Salah relieved the tension in the ground when Alisson collected the ball from a Man United free kick before picking out the number 11 by the halfway line, with the winger having timed his run to perfection to stay onside but ahead of the visiting backline.

The Egyptian carried the ball alone and under pressure from Dan James towards the box, holding off the Red Devils' speedster with great strength before slotting his finish neatly under David de Gea.

Alisson then famously ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with Salah, and the home crowd erupted into chants of "We're going to win the league!"

5. Mo Salah goal vs. Tottenham (Liverpool 2-2 Spurs - February 4, 2018)

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of Salah's favourite opponents over the years, and the second of his brace against the Lilywhites during his debut Reds campaign will be remembered fondly by fans.

The winger opened the scoring with just three minutes on the clock following a poor backpass from Eric Dier, but after failing to expand on their lead, Liverpool were pegged back by a Victor Wanyama wonder strike late on.

Harry Kane had the chance to put the Londoners ahead moments later, but Loris Karius made amends for fouling the striker by saving his spot kick, giving Salah the chance to restore the hosts' advantage at Anfield.

Though Kane would eventually equalise from 12 yards, Salah pounced on a loose ball in the Tottenham box early into second-half stoppage time, dropped Ben Davies to the ground with an excellent chop back, weaved his way beyond Jan Vertonghen and lifted a shot over Hugo Lloris.

4. Mo Salah goal vs. Roma (Liverpool 5-2 Roma - April 24, 2018)

Mohamed Salah's first goal against Roma at Anfield was something special ?



It's number 5️⃣ in our top 10 Champions League goals of the season and it's one of the most memorable ?pic.twitter.com/30UvuOdnTJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 23, 2018

After dispatching Man City 5-1 on aggregate in the in 2017-18 quarter-finals, Liverpool were the favourites in their semi-final tie against Roma, whom Salah had joined the Reds from in the summer.

The forward gave his new side the lead with a little over half an hour gone in the first leg at Anfield, curling a fantastic strike from the right-hand side of the box into the top-left off the crossbar, leaving his future teammate Alisson helpless in goal.

That effort was just the spark that the Reds needed to go on to win 5-2 on the night, with Salah scoring a brace as well as providing two assists before being substituted late on.

3. Mo Salah goal vs. Chelsea (Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea - April 14, 2019)

Pushing for the Premier League title, Klopp's 200th game in charge of Liverpool saw the Reds kick off against Chelsea at Anfield one point behind Man City.

Another of Salah's former clubs, the Blues had been instrumental in denying the Merseysiders the crown back in 2013-14, and when the sides went into the interval on level terms, the home fans were nervous.

However, a Mane header six minutes into the second half helped to settle things, but the proverbial roof came off the stadium when the number 11 doubled the lead moments later.

Picked out by a trademark Virgil van Dijk diagonal, Salah controlled the ball with a fantastic touch before bursting past Emerson Palmieri, cutting inside and rifling a ferocious strike into the top-left corner to seize all three points for Liverpool.

2. Mo Salah goal vs. Everton (Liverpool 1-1 Everton - December 10, 2017)

Salah's STUNNER in the derby?#OnThisDay six years ago ❄️ pic.twitter.com/hMdYbB4RCD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2023

One of the defining characteristics of Salah's playstyle is his use of physicality, and his strength to hold off defenders sets him apart from other wingers.

Late in the first half of the Egyptian's Merseyside Derby debut, he shrugged off Everton defender Cuco Martina - knocking him to the ground - before shifting past Idrissa Gueye and curling a precise finish into the top-left corner.

This iconic goal was the first of Salah's eight against the Toffees, and earned him the 2018 FIFA Puskas Award, which is given to the scorer of the best goal of the year.

1. Mo Salah goal vs. Manchester City (Liverpool 2-2 Man City - October 3, 2021)

? FROM ALL ANGLES ?



Take a look at Mo Salah's incredible goal for Liverpool ???



Liverpool 2-2 Man City: https://t.co/AtQK1V1D8V pic.twitter.com/SLINpeL8Ba — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 3, 2021

It takes something truly special to beat a Puskas Award-winning goal to the top spot on this list, and special is exactly the word for Salah's solo effort against Man City from October 2021.

With both Liverpool and the Citizens battling to take top spot from Chelsea, the sides played out an intense showdown at Anfield.

Klopp's men took the lead through Mane around the hour mark courtesy of a tee-up by Salah, though the hosts were pegged back by a Phil Foden equaliser 10 minutes later.

However, when Curtis Jones sent the ball up to Liverpool's number 11 on the right flank, the Egyptian King took it upon himself to beat five City players before restoring his team's advantage.

Salah received the pass under pressure from Cancelo, and after holding off the full-back, found himself surrounded by three Sky Blues defenders. An attempted push on the winger proved ineffective, and Silva was left embarrassed on the ground as he slid in with a challenge.

Breaking away from the trio and into the 18-yard box, Salah faced Aymeric Laporte one-on-one and turned the centre-back inside-out with a dizzying run, before heading towards the touchline and hitting a right-footed shot across Ederson and neatly into the left-hand side of the net.