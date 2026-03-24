Mohamed Salah next club: Liverpool forward's agent offers update on next move following Anfield exit announcement

By Ben Sully | 24 Mar 2026 23:49

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has warned fans that no one knows which club the Liverpool forward will join next.

Salah's future will be the subject of much speculation over the coming days and weeks following his shock announcement that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The Egyptian has reached an agreement with the Merseyside club to leave as a free agent, a year before his contract was due to expire.

Salah's departure will create a signicant void in the Liverpool attack, having racked up 255 goals in 435 competitive appearances.

The 33-year-old, who has won eight major trophies, will hope to add to the club's collection of silverware before he departs, with Liverpool still able to win the FA Cup and Champions League this season.

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Salah's agent sends warning over speculation

But while he may still be focused on matters on the pitch, he will also have to decide where he heads next for the next stage of his glittering career.

The player's agent has warned that no one currently knows which club Salah will join once he bids farewell to Liverpool.

"We do not know where Mohamed will play next season," Abbas wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This also means that no one else knows."

© Iconsport / SUSA

Which clubs have been linked with Salah?

While Salah is yet to make a decision over his next move, he is likely to be flooded with potential suitors and offers ahead of his Liverpool departure.

Last year, it was reported that Salah's agent has made contact with teams in Serie A - a league that the Egypt international knows well from his time at Fiorentina and Roma.

The Saudi Pro League have long been mentioned as a potential destination for Salah after Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m offer in 2023.

MLS clubs are likely to show interest, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have been touted as possible suitors if Salah decides to remain in Europe.