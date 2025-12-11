Mohamed Salah latest: Agent 'contacts' Big Five European league as Liverpool face huge January transfer decision

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 22:49

The agent of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has reportedly been in touch with clubs from a Big Five European league to gauge interest in a possible move for his client.

The 33-year-old may very well have played his final game for the Premier League champions in the wake of his recent astonishing outburst after last weekend's 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

After being snubbed from the starting lineup in the Premier League for the third game running, Salah accused the club of broken promises and throwing him under the bus, suggesting that Liverpool were trying to force him out.

Arne Slot - whom Salah also claimed to have no relationship with - left the Egypt international out of his travelling squad for Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan, but he insisted that there could still be a reconciliation.

However, it is anybody's guess whether Salah will be involved against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, a game that would theoretically be his last before joining up with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Salah agent 'contacts' Big Five league over possible transfer

Liverpool supposedly have no intention to accept bids for Salah in January - nor are they scoping out replacements - but their hand may be forced if Salah makes it clear that he does not intend to wear the jersey again.

Saudi Arabia has unsurprisingly been touted as the most likely destination for the former Chelsea and Roma man, who is alleged to have attracted interest from the likes of Al-Hilal and Neom.

However, according to Romain Molina - via Get French Football News - Salah's representative has also been putting out the feelers to teams in Serie A ahead of the January transfer window.

The Egyptian previously represented Fiorentina and Roma in the Italian top flight - scoring 35 goals in 81 appearances - but the report adds that a return to Serie A is 'almost impossible' for one key reason.

Salah's extortionate wages supposedly mean that a second stint in Italian football is a no-go; the attacker earns a club-record £400,000 per week at Anfield, while the highest-paid player in Serie A - Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic - is on £374,595 a week.

The door could open for Salah to move to Italy if he drastically reduces his wage demands, but there is currently no indication that he will accept a decrease given the contracts that will be offered to him from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Have Liverpool moved past the point of Mohamed Salah?

© Imago / Action Plus

Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush may have a thing or two to say about this, but there is an argument that Salah is the greatest ever male player to pull on a Liverpool shirt - the team trophies, individual trophies and astonishing goal and assist numbers suggest as such.

The 33-year-old excelled when the team was built around him last season, but he is not getting any younger, and it is only natural that Slot and Richard Hughes will make contingency plans and sign younger players in case of a performance decline.

Slot could justify his non-selection of Salah by highlighting his side's four-match unbeaten run with the attacker out of the XI, even if draws against Sunderland and Leeds United were underwhelming.

Trying to re-integrate the 33-year-old now may do more harm than good, though, so just like Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona after Lionel Messi, Liverpool can survive without Salah.