Brighton lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 15:05 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 18:35

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Stefanos Tzimas, Solly March, Adam Webster (all knee) and James Milner (muscle) all remain sidelined with injuries, the former of whom is facing months on the sidelines.

Kaoru Mitoma has been sidelined since the end of September with an ankle problem and he will continue to be assessed along with fellow doubtful duo Yasin Ayari (muscle) and Tom Watson (unspecified).

Should Ayari pass a late fitness test, he will likely battle with Diego Gomez and Jack Hinshelwood for a start in centre-midfield alongside in-demand Carlos Baleba.

Georginio Rutter scored his first Premier League goal of the season with his 19th shot to rescue a 1-1 draw for Brighton against West Ham last weekend, and he is expected to retain his starting spot in an advanced central role behind striker Danny Welbeck.

Yankuba Minteh and Maxim De Cuyper are the most likely duo to continue on the flanks, with the latter hoping to continue on the left which would allow Ferdi Kadioglu to keep his spot at left-back.

Mats Wieffer should start again at right-back despite the return to fitness of Joel Veltman, while Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke are set to link arms at centre-back, protecting goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

