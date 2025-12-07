Brighton 1-1 West Ham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as controversial Georginio Rutter strike saves Seagulls

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 14:39 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 15:58

​​​​​​Georginio Rutter cancelled out a slick opener from Jarrod Bowen as Brighton & Hove Albion salvaged a point from a 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham United at the Amex Stadium.

Slogging it out on a wet and windy South Coast afternoon, neither the Seagulls nor the Irons had much in the way of gilt-edged attacking opportunities during the first half.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men registered the only shot on target of the opening 45, but the best opportunity came to the Seagulls, as Mats Wieffer failed to get a touch on an inviting Maxim De Cuyper cross with most of the goal at his mercy.

The visitors looked the likelier to draw first blood as the second half progressed, though, and their deserved opener inevitably arrived via the boot of captain Bowen.

However, as they have done throughout the season, Brighton left if late to restore parity, as Rutter levelled for Fabian Hurzeler's side at the start of added time.

West Ham would have risen above the dotted line had they held on, but the Irons remain 18th in the Premier League table after conceding late on, while Brighton leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into ninth spot.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Death, taxes, and Brighton scoring late Premier League goals.

More to follow.

BRIGHTON VS. WEST HAM HIGHLIGHTS

Mats Wieffer chance vs. West Ham (33rd min, Brighton 0-0 West Ham)

"He should score!"



Mats Wieffer was inches away from giving Brighton the lead against West Ham ? pic.twitter.com/UECn2y82IZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2025

A golden chance for the opener passes Brighton by!

De Cuyper delivers a fabulous inswinging ball into the path of Wieffer, who just needs to get a touch on the ball to open the scoring, but the cross flashes by him and out of play.

Jarrod Bowen goal vs. Brighton (73rd min, Brighton 0-1 West Ham)

Jarrod Bowen has fired West Ham into the lead against Brighton ? pic.twitter.com/hR9LNb8mbU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2025

That is just what Bowen does!

The fresh Callum Wilson runs onto Jan Paul van Hecke's lackadaisical header before feeding Bowen, who is seemingly forced too far wide under pressure from Ferdi Kadioglu.

However, the Brighton man is caught unawares by a brilliant sliding effort from the Hammers captain, who somehow guides the ball across goal and into the far side of the net!

Georginio Rutter goal vs. West Ham (90+1 min, Brighton 1-1 West Ham)

Georginio Rutter has equalised for Brighton in the 91st minute ? pic.twitter.com/c9aj8sSIYq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2025

And the Brighton late show takes centre stage again!

Chaos reigns supreme in the West Ham box, as Charalampos Kostoulas's bicycle kicks finds Rutter, whose shot is kept out by Alphonse Areola.

Jan Paul van Hecke keeps the ball alive on the byline and gifts possession back to Rutter, who fires a ruthless finish through Areola's legs and into the net.

The VAR checks for a possible handball against Rutter, but the equaliser stands!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MATEUS FERNANDES

More to follow.

BRIGHTON VS. WEST HAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton 68%-32% West Ham

Shots: Brighton 22-14 West Ham

Shots on target: Brighton 4-5 West Ham

Corners: Brighton 10-6 West Ham

Fouls: Brighton 12-8 West Ham

BEST STATS

Maxim De Cuyper (3) created more chances than the rest of his teammates combined (2) in the first half vs. West Ham. ?#BHAWHU pic.twitter.com/xywyR9CzQe — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 7, 2025

Mateus Fernandes for West Ham in the first half:



◉ Most touches (41)

◉ Most duels won (11)

◉ Most tackles (5)

◉ Most possessions won (5)

◉ Most take-ons completed (3/3)

◉ Most fouls won (3)

◉= Most interceptions (2)



A busy opening 45 minutes. ?#BHAWHU pic.twitter.com/Uw207KYezH — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 7, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton hit the road to face holders Liverpool at Anfield next Saturday, when the Seagulls should sense a huge opportunity against the champions-in-crisis.

As for West Ham, the Irons are back in action next Sunday with a clash of the Clarets, hosting Aston Villa at the London Stadium.