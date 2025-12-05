Brighton vs. West Ham United: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Dec 2025 10:36 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 10:36

From the north to the south, West Ham United gear up for another Premier League away day on Sunday afternoon, when the Irons tackle Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex in gameweek 15 of the 2025-26 season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men travel to the Coast after a worthwhile jaunt to Old Trafford on Thursday night, when the Hammers came from behind to hold Ruben Amorim's Manchester United to a 1-1 draw.

However, that result did extend West Ham's winless run to three matches, leaving the London club in the Premier League relegation zone and two points adrift of Leeds United in 17th.

Eleven places higher than West Ham in the Premier League rankings, Brighton are still in the Champions League conversation despite a dismal 4-3 home loss to Aston Villa in midweek, where Fabian Hurzeler's men let a 2-0 lead slip from their grasp.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brighton and West Ham.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 63

Brighton & Hove Albion wins: 22

Draws: 22

West Ham United wins: 19

Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United have faced each other a total of 63 times across all competitions, and it is the Seagulls who narrowly lead the overall head-to-head record having posted 22 wins to the Hammers' 19, while there have also been 22 draws played out between the two clubs.

Their very first meeting took place back in October 1903 when Brighton secured a 3-2 home victory over West Ham in the Southern League First Division.

Another 23 encounters between these two sides followed in the Southern League First Division up until 1914, with Brighton posting a record of eight wins, nine draws and six defeats against West Ham.

Across the next two decades, West Ham required two replays to get the better of Brighton in the FA Cup, winning a second-round tie 1-0 in 1923 and a fifth-round tie by the same scoreline in 1933. The Hammers have progressed from four of their five FA Cup ties against the Seagulls overall.

Between 1978 and 1991, Brighton and West Ham butted heads 10 times between the old Divisions One and Two, with both teams winning four games each and drawing two.

Four meetings in the Championship followed in 2004-05 and 2011-12, with Brighton accumulating seven points from a possible 12 available, most notably thrashing West Ham 6-0 at home in April 2012 - their biggest-ever win over the Hammers.

In the Premier League, Brighton and West Ham have faced each other 16 times and the Hammers have only come out on top once, winning 3-1 at the Amex Stadium in August 2023.

The Seagulls initially enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten run against West Ham (W6 D6), and then failed to win three games in a row (D2 L1), before securing a 3-2 home victory in April 2025.

Previous meetings

Apr 26, 2025: Brighton 3-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2024: West Ham 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2024: West Ham 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Brighton 1-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2023: Brighton 4-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2022: West Ham 0-2 Brighton (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Brighton 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2021: West Ham 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

May 15, 2021: Brighton 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2020: West Ham 2-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2020: West Ham 3-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2019: Brighton 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2019: West Ham 2-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2018: Brighton 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2018: Brighton 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 20, 2017: West Ham 0-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2012: West Ham 6-0 Brighton (Championship)

Oct 24, 2011: Brighton 0-1 West Ham (Championship)

Apr 23, 2005: Brighton 2-2 West Ham (Championship)

