West Ham lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Nuno makes Lucas Paqueta decision

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 10:14 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 10:24

West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta will return from the naughty step for Sunday's Premier League fixture with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The Brazil international was suspended for Thursday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United after his indefensible red card against Liverpool, where he talked himself into an early bath after a booking.

Nuno Espirito Santo must now decide whether to bring Paqueta back into the XI straight away, but given Crysencio Summerville is struggling with a knock, the ex-Lyon man could be immediately restored.

Tomas Soucek was shoe-horned into an unfamiliar role against Man Utd, but the Czech midfielder may make way for Paqueta, who ought to join Mateus Fernandes, Callum Wilson and Jarrod Bowen up top.

Wilson had little joy against the Man United backline, but the former Newcastle United striker boasts eight direct goal involvements against Brighton in the Premier League - five of his own and three assists.

Owing to Soungoutou Magassa's man-of-the-match-worthy display at Old Trafford and Freddie Potts's rapid rise to first-team stardom, neither man should drop out of the visitors' starting lineup.

Santo should also be tempted to stick with the same defensive formula for gameweek 15, meaning that Max Kilman may lose out to Dinos Mavropanos once more.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Potts, Magassa; Bowen, Paqueta, Fernandes; Wilson

