'One to watch closely' - PSG could have unearthed the next Paul Pogba in exciting teenager

By Axel Clody | 05 Dec 2025 09:19 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 09:25

Since the start of the season, academy graduates have taken power at Paris Saint-Germain. Eddy Doue is gaining momentum with the club's Under-21s, hoping to convince Luis Enrique to offer him an opportunity.

During the 2024-25 campaign, PSG supporters discovered Senny Mayulu, a club youth product who notably scored the fifth goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan (5-0). This season, Luis Enrique is granting a lot of playing time to Ibrahim Mbaye (17 years old) and Quentin Ndjantou (18 years old), two players from the academy. Confidence that gives hope to other Paris youth products.

Whilst David Boly (16 years old) is presented as the next young PSG academy graduate who will establish himself in the first team, another name has come back recently, that of Eddy Doue (19 years old). During a friendly match against Chelsea Under-21s (3-1) on Wednesday, the midfielder delivered an exceptional performance, which generated enormous reaction on social media. Paris supporters are even calling for his integration into Luis Enrique's squad. "Really going to have to watch him closely," notably posted famous supporter Mookie.

Eddy Doué vs Chelsea U21 pic.twitter.com/v36J0dtyn8 — PSG Comps (@CompsPSG) December 3, 2025

Eddy Doue, the next youth product launched by Luis Enrique?

There is no doubt that Eddy Doue's performance caught the eye of Paris directors. Having arrived in 2024 from Dunkerque, Desire Doue's cousin has a completely different profile to that of the Golden Boy. A midfielder by training, he plays as a traditional "number six", with above-average passing quality and technique that allows him to escape opposition pressing.

Comfortable in the long game, physically imposing, Eddy Doue is already being compared to Paul Pogba. And whilst the Ivory Coast-born player has not yet signed his first professional contract with PSG, the enthusiasm beginning to build around him could accelerate the process. Obviously, Luis Enrique will only call upon his services if he believes he has the level to play but Eddy Doue could soon become the next youth product to be launched by the Spanish manager.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.