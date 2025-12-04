Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants pursuing teenage star in deal which would 'majorly impact' Marcus Rashford

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 09:16 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 09:36

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race for FC Koln attacker Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old netted 13 times in 34 appearances for Viktoria Koln during the 2024-25 campaign before returning to Koln, and he has been in impressive form for his Bundesliga club in 2025-26, netting five goals and registering three assists in 12 matches in the top flight of German football.

El Mala's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, believed to be interested in the teenager, who is thought to be valued by Koln in the region of €40m (£35m).

However, according to reports in Spain, Barcelona are also firmly in the race, with the Catalan outfit identifying the youngster as a key transfer target for 2026.

The La Liga champions allegedly believe that the Germany Under-21s international could be a long-term replacement for Raphinha down the left.

Barcelona will allegedly continue to monitor El Mala's performances this season before deciding whether to launch a move during next summer's transfer window.

It is believed that Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on his situation, so there could be a monumental battle for the teenager at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

El Mala signed a contract extension with Koln in July, with his current deal due to run until June 2030, so it would not be a straightforward signing, especially with the size of the clubs in the race.

The attacker has shown his versatility this season by operating in a number of different spots in the final third of the field, and he scored in Koln's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga last time out.

Will Barcelona sign Rashford on a permanent deal?

Marcus Rashford has been in impressive form this season, scoring six times and registering nine assists in 19 appearances for Barcelona, having joined the Catalan team on loan from Man United over the summer.

Barcelona can sign the 28-year-old on a permanent basis for around €30m (£26m), but it is understood that deal is far from certain.

The Catalan outfit are believed to be leaning towards bringing in a younger attacker during next summer's transfer window, with Rashford therefore potentially returning to Man United despite his strong form in 2025-26.