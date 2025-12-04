Preview: Eyupspor vs Kayserispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 04 Dec 2025 16:49 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:57

Looking to steer clear of the drop zone, Eyupspor and Kayserispor will battle hard at Eyup Stadium on Saturday in what already feels like an early relegation six-pointer.

Tied on 12 points in the Turkish Super Lig, the hosts sit just above the bottom three – which includes the visitors – thanks only to a superior goal difference.

Match preview

Orhan Ak began his tenure with a victory, but three straight defeats without scoring quickly raised doubts over whether much had changed since the departure of Selcuk Sahin.

However, the international break seems to have revitalised the team, as Eyupspor have gone unbeaten since the restart, producing two wins and a draw across all competitions.

Their turnaround began with a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Fatih Karagumruk, followed by an impressive 2-1 victory at Gaziantep last weekend and a thumping 6-1 win over fourth-tier Cankaya in Wednesday’s cup tie.

After failing to score in their three-match losing streak, Eyupspor have now found the net nine times in their last three outings – the question, however, is whether they can sustain that energy and intensity during a third match in seven days, as they attempt to secure three consecutive wins for the first time since their five-game run last January.

Last season’s meetings between these sides both ended in draws, but a repeat outcome is unlikely to satisfy either team, considering the massive survival implications attached to this fixture.

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

Kayserispor enter the contest on the back of a mixed week – they followed their crucial 1-0 league win away at Caykur Rizespor with a disappointing 2-0 defeat after extra time to second-tier Keciorengucu in the Turkish Cup.

Since stepping in for Markus Gisdol in October, manager Radomir Dalovic has struggled to find balance or consistency, and the defensive frailties remain a major issue for the Kayseri side.

Kayserispor have conceded a league-high 31 goals this season, at least five more than the bottom-side Fatih Karagumruk, who have the next-worst defence in the Super Lig.

The win over Rizespor marked their first away league victory of the campaign, though many of their trips have ended level, with four draws from their six away fixtures – only Alanyaspor (5) have recorded more draws on opposing turf.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

L

L

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kayserispor form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Eyupspor have several injury and suspension concerns, with Luccas Claro still sidelined as he continues to recover from ankle ligament damage, while Umut Meras has missed the last three matches.

Can Bayirkan is unavailable due to a medical issue, and both Lucas Calegari and Taras Stepanenko are still receiving treatment for their respective injuries.

Kerem Demirbay and Mame Thiam are both suspended after accumulating an excessive number of yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Kayserispor will be without Ackah Yaw, who is currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Majid Hosseini and Gideon Jung are also unlikely to feature, as both players have yet to fully recover from their own fitness problems.

In addition, Berkan Aslan and Abdulsamet Burak remain suspended for their involvement in the Turkish football betting scandal.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Marcos; Ulvan, Yalcin, Ortakaya, Muljakic; Taskin, Legowski; Akbunar, Kayan, Gurler; Bozok

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Piri; Civelec, Ait Bennasser, Denswil, Carole; Soyalp; Mane, Mendes, Benes, Cardoso; Onugkha

We say: Eyupspor 2-1 Kayserispor

This has all the makings of a tense, survival-driven contest, but Eyupspor appear to carry more momentum into the weekend. Their recent attacking resurgence and growing confidence under Ak give them a slight edge, especially against a Kayserispor side struggling badly at the back.

The visitors’ defensive record is a major concern, and their inconsistency on the road further complicates their chances – while Eyupspor may not dominate, their improved cohesion and sharper forward play should be enough to secure a narrow but significant home victory.

