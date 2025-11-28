Liverpool news: Luis Enrique considered as 'top' managerial target

By Axel Clody | 28 Nov 2025 10:26 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:19

Liverpool are reportedly considering appointing Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique for a long-term project.

Installed on the Paris Saint-Germain bench since summer 2023, Enrique will forever be remembered as the manager who allowed the capital club to win the first Champions League in their history, in 2025. Beyond this European triumph, the Spanish coach is doing excellent work with the Parisians for a prolific record - 97 wins in 137 matches for an average of 2.28 points per game.

PSG: Liverpool want Luis Enrique?

© Imago

Under contract until June 2027, the former Spain national team manager has the full confidence of the Parisian directors, with both parties on the same wavelength notably regarding recruitment policy now more focused on bringing in young players invited to progress rapidly. Behind the scenes, Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of parting with the Gijon native but he, being coveted, may not remain indifferent to an approach from a major Premier League side.

Whilst rumours suggest a possible return to FC Barcelona, it is explained on the other side of the Channel that Liverpool are considering one day securing Luis Enrique's services. According to information from English newspaper The Sun picked up by the Daily Mirror, the 55-year-old is considered by the Merseyside club as a "long-term target", without further details.

Luis Enrique will not replace Arne Slot

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Distanced in the Premier League, heavily beaten at Anfield by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League (1-4), Liverpool at this stage have no intention of sacking Arne Slot, according to the Daily Mail. And PSG supporters can rest assured. Even if the Dutchman departs in the coming weeks, Liverpool will not appoint Enrique in his place. Unlike four managers who can be considered legitimate successors to Slot, weakened by Hugo Ekitike and his teammates' recent catastrophic results.

To put it another way, Enrique is seen by Liverpool as a priority target for the coming years, only when the Spaniard leaves his position at Paris Saint-Germain. And on that point, the English will have to be patient...

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.