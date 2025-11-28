Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Enzo Maresca's side bidding to end Blues Premier League streak in Stamford Bridge showdown

By Darren Plant | 28 Nov 2025 12:39 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:04

Chelsea will be bidding to end a Premier League-long streak against Arsenal in Sunday's top-of-the-table fixture.

The Blues trail the Gunners in the Premier League standings by six points as the top two in the division go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge.

Both clubs are in high spirits on the back of eye-catching victories in the Champions League, Chelsea running out 3-0 victors over Barcelona and Arsenal getting the better of Bayern Munich by a 3-1 scoreline.

Nevertheless, there can be no doubting that Mikel Arteta's side have the advantage ahead of their short trip across the capital.

If Chelsea are to halve the deficit to league leaders, Enzo Maresca will need to do something that has never been achieved in Chelsea's Premier League history.

What can Chelsea achieve against Arsenal?

Despite both clubs being ever-presents in the Premier League, Arsenal have incredibly only face Chelsea on four occasions when they have been sitting at the top of the table.

However, in each of those instances, Arsenal recorded a win over one of their fiercest rivals, those wins spread between 2003 and 2024.

Chelsea have also won just one of their last 11 Premier League fixtures versus Arsenal and have not prevailed in any of their last seven outings against the North Londoners.

Furthermore, Arsenal are unbeaten on their last six visits to Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal have incredibly only lost three of their last 40 London derbies.

Meanwhile, Arteta's 58.3% win ratio is the third highest of managers who have overseen 10 or more games against Chelsea, with only Pep Guardiola (61.1%) and Sir Kenny Dalglish (76.9%) possessing stronger records.

Chelsea to look to Neto?

Much of the attention ahead of this game will be on Estevao Willian, but Chelsea may be more reliant on Pedro Neto.

Across his last five appearances in the Premier League, the Portugal international has contributed three goals and two assists.

Neto is also up to 50 contributions (19 goals, 31 assists) in the Premier League, achieving that feat from 158 matches.