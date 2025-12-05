Man United branded "frightened" and "desperate" as club legend Roy Keane slams Red Devils following lacklustre draw

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 08:29 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 08:47

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has slammed the Red Devils for failing to secure all three points in Thursday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Diogo Dalot sent the Red Devils ahead in the 58th minute of the contest, but West Ham were able to level through Soungoutou Magassa to claim a point in a 1-1 draw.

Keane has accused Man United of being "frightened" against the Hammers, and he also branded the performance from his former team "desperate".

"After they get the goal, you are playing against a team in the bottom three, they take their foot off the gas," Keane told Sky Sports. "Take nothing away from West Ham and they just about deserved the equaliser.

"You are just putting yourself under pressure. Every time I watch this United team, they disappoint. They aren't clinical, they weren't nasty enough to get the job done. People will be scratching their heads. One minute they are making progress, win and you go fifth. There will be a lot of frustration.

© Imago

Man United 1-1 West Ham: Keane calls Red Devils "frightened" after Hammers draw

"Show your quality. In their last three or four games, I think it has been desperate. Really poor. An opportunity to get the job done and they were almost frightened. Same old problems. The last three or four games, that sums them up. Not quite doing enough.

"Where is the frustration with this group of players? I've watched the games closely, the lack of quality and intensity. They got two goals against Palace but they defended like a pub team. There is expectation at this club, you have to deal with that.

"The reason you are playing for Manchester United is that you deal with these situations. If they are anxious, you worry why they are playing for Manchester United and what they are fearful of. Fearful of West Ham, why?"

Man United have only won one of their last five in England's top flight, with 22 points from 14 matches leaving them eighth in the Premier League table.

That said, the Red Devils are only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with a number of clubs struggling for consistency during the 2025-26 campaign.

Neville confused by Man United after latest setback

Another former Man United captain Gary Neville also admitted that he was confused by the Red Devils following another lacklustre performance.

"I don't get it, I don't get the lack of urgency, and the lack of intensity. I don't get the slow play. I don't get the lack of risk in the game," he told Sky Sports.

"Ruben Amorim told us he wanted more intensity from the very beginning. Now I suspect, he's not going back into the changing room saying 'guys, play slowly tonight'. He's saying 'let's get the ball moving quicker, let's run forward, let's play with real threat and vigour'.

"It doesn't transpire out on the pitch, so I don't know, why does that happen? I've got no understanding.

"I don't see the actual appetite to go and throw your whole life at the game, and everything you've got, and throw it forward and take risks. They're showing us what they are, the seventh, eighth or ninth team in the league."

Man United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Molineux on Monday night to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.