Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

05 Dec 2025

Travelling to their least-favourite opponents in the Premier League, West Ham United head to the Amex Stadium for a date with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

From 16 previous PL games against the Seagulls, the Irons only boast one win - their lowest success rate against any team they have played more than twice in the competition.

Match preview

Appropriately, Brighton's four-match unbeaten run ended at the hands of a four-goal Aston Villa side in midweek, where Fabian Hurzeler's men let a 2-0 lead slip through their grasp in front of their bewildered fanbase.

A fine late finish from Jan Paul van Hecke - the defender's second goal of the night - came too little too late for the leaky Seagulls to salvage something, as Unai Emery's men returned to the West Midlands with an astonishing 4-3 win under their belts.

After navigating November unbeaten, the worst possible start to December has left Brighton seventh in the Premier League table, albeit just two points off Chelsea in the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Seagulls fans can therefore continue to dream the European dream, and even though Hurzeler's rearguard let him down against Villa, the Brighton manager's attack are still firing on all cylinders at home.

Indeed, the hosts have now scored at least twice in each of their last six Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium, helping them to a total of 24 for the season - 17 of which have come in the second half.

Speaking of second-half goals, West Ham triggered an impassioned post-match rant from Roy Keane after denying Manchester United all three points at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men were on course to succumb to Diogo Dalot's opening goal at Old Trafford, only for Soungoutou Magassa to open his Premier League account in the final 10 minutes and rescue a point in that 1-1 stalemate.

As praiseworthy as a point at Old Trafford is, it is also one that extended the Iron's winless run in the Premier League to three matches, meaning that they remain in the demotion zone and two points adrift of Leeds United in 17th.

A visit to the South Coast will not fill the West Ham faithful with optimism either, as their side have conceded a whopping 31 goals to Brighton in the Premier League; against no other team have the Seagulls scored more.

However, Santo memorably oversaw a 7-0 obliteration of Hurzeler's side with Nottingham Forest back in February, and West Ham's only previous Premier League win against Brighton came at the Amex as recently as August 2023.

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

L

W

D

W

W

L

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

W

L

West Ham United Premier League form:

L

W

W

D

L

D

Team News

Thoughts go out to Brighton's young striker Stefanos Tzimas, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the defeat to Aston Villa, and Hurzeler now fears that the 19-year-old could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Tzimas's blow should lead to a swift recall for the veteran Danny Welbeck, who has scored six goals against West Ham United in the Premier League - his most against a single team in the competition.

Yasin Ayari (muscle) is on course to return this weekend, but Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Georginio Rutter (head) and Tommy Watson (unspecified) are on the doubtful list, while James Milner (muscle), Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are all absent.

On West Ham's end, fiery playmaker Lucas Paqueta is eligible to feature again after serving a one-match ban for his nonsensical Liverpool red card, so Tomas Soucek may return to the substitutes' bench.

It is one in, one out on the Brazilian front for the visitors - defender Igor Julio cannot face his parent club - while attacker Crysencio Summerville remains a significant doubt due to his knock.

Lukasz Fabianski (back) and Oliver Scarles (shoulder) are definite absentees for the Irons, whose number nine Callum Wilson has registered a combined eight goals and assists against Brighton in the Premier League - five of his own and three helpers.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gruda, De Cuyper; Welbeck

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Potts, Magassa; Bowen, Paqueta, Fernandes; Wilson

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 West Ham United

Goals are a guarantee whenever Brighton take to the field at the Amex Stadium, and the Seagulls will - perhaps crucially - be working with an additional day's rest and preparation.

Past results are not always the best indicator of future outcomes, but we still expect West Ham's struggles against the Seagulls to persist, as the European-chasing hosts get back on track.

