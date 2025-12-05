Brighton lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Danny Welbeck returns

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 10:06 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 10:24

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Danny Welbeck should make a swift return to the starting lineup when the Seagulls welcome West Ham United to the Amex for Sunday's Premier League clash.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United man is in line to replace the unfortunate Stefanos Tzimas, who suffered a knee injury in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Aston Villa, and Fabian Hurzeler fears that the teenager could be out for a while.

Tzimas joins James Milner (muscle), Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) on the absentee list, while Yasin Ayari (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Georginio Rutter (head) and Tommy Watson (unspecified) are all doubtful.

Welbeck's return spells optimism for the Brighton faithful, as the Englishman has scored six Premier League goals against West Ham in the past, his most against a single opponent in the competition.

Hurzeler should stick with the same supporting cast of Yankuba Minteh, Brajan Gruda and Maxim De Cuyper behind Welbeck, as Mitoma recently suffered a setback in his rehabilitation.

Ayari has the best chance of exiting the treatment room for Sunday's game, so Diego Gomez's spot in midfield may be at risk, as Carlos Baleba should be retained from the off.

Hurzeler could also be tempted into one defensive change for load management reasons, potentially swapping out Mats Wieffer for compatriot Joel Veltman at right-back.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gruda, De Cuyper; Welbeck

