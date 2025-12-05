Brighton injury news: Fabian Hurzeler issues latest update including “long-term” blow for attacker

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Dec 2025 14:25 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:36

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has revealed that Stefanos Tzimas is set to be out for the “long term” with a knee injury.

The 19-year-old was signed by the Seagulls in January and spent the second half of last season on loan at German side Nuremberg before linking up with Hurzeler’s squad for the first time in the summer.

Tzimas has been gradually eased into Hurzeler’s plans at Brighton and has had to wait patiently for first-team opportunities this season, with experienced striker Danny Welbeck currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Greek forward made eight substitute appearances for the Seagulls, scoring his first goal in a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend, before he was handed his first Premier League start in Brighton’s 4-3 home defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

However, Tzimas was withdrawn in the 24th minute with a knee injury and Hurzeler has since confirmed that the youngster is now facing “months” on the sidelines.



“I don't have great news today,” Fabian Hurzeler said at his press conference on Friday. “We have to further assess Stefanos, but at the moment it looks like a long-term injury. We will find solutions and we wish Stefanos a quick recovery.

“We have to further assess him so I can't give you a clear schedule and a clear injury [diagnosis]. He had a scan, but there's still some things we have to clarify. He will be out for months rather than weeks.

“I spoke to him quickly after the game and had a message with him yesterday [Thursday]. I haven’t seen him yet.

“He's a strong character. He will come back stronger than he is now. It's a bad moment for him, but I always hope that the player has an understanding of how to use this time to get better, to strengthen.

“I'm quite sure that this environment here really will help him. His teammates will help him, the staff members will help him. Everyone is there to help him make a quick recovery. Hopefully we see him back on the pitch soon.”

Hurzeler issues latest update on Mitoma, Ayari

Meanwhile, Hurzeler has confirmed that Kaoru Mitoma has suffered another “small” setback in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since the end of September.

“He had a small setback during the training session,” said the Seagulls boss. “Not a big one. Hopefully he can train today and then for sure we try to make him as quick as possible an option for us.

“He is still an option, so let’s see if he is able to train today. He had his comeback to our training sessions.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Hurzeler is hopeful that Yasin Ayari will recover from a small injury in time to face West Ham United on Saturday, while Georginio Rutter will be assessed as part of concussion protocols for a head injury.

On Ayari, Hurzeler said: “I hope that he is available. On Sunday, it’s not quite sure yet, but there is definitely a chance that he is available.”

However, James Milner remains unavailable with his own “minor” issue picked up in October, while Adam Webster and Solly March remain long-term absentees with knee injuries.