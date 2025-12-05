Team News: Brighton vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking just a second win from 17 Premier League games against Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United meet the Seagulls on Sunday afternoon at the Amex Stadium.
The Irons rescued a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in midweek, one day after Fabian Hurzeler's side's harrowing 4-3 loss to Aston Villa, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BRIGHTON vs. WEST HAM
BRIGHTON
Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), James Milner (muscle), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee)
Doubtful: Yasin Ayari (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Georginio Rutter (head), Tommy Watson (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gruda, De Cuyper; Welbeck
WEST HAM
Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Igor Julio (ineligible)
Doubtful: Crysencio Summerville (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Potts, Magassa; Bowen, Paqueta, Fernandes; Wilson