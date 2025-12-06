Preview: Besiktas vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 06 Dec 2025 11:17 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 11:45

Sixth and seventh in the Turkish Super Lig go head-to-head on Monday as Besiktas welcome Gaziantep to Tupras Stadium to conclude round 15.

The Black Eagles will be wary of this fixture, having failed to win any of the last three meetings, with the Falcons claiming two victories and a draw.

Match preview

Inconsistency has been Besiktas’ recurring flaw under returning manager Sergen Yalcin, yet they arrive in this clash on a three-match unbeaten run.

A 3-1 triumph over Antalyaspor was followed by a 1-1 draw with fellow top-four hopefuls Samsunspor, before a routine 2-0 win against bottom-side Fatih Karagumruk last weekend.

However, home form remains a significant concern, with Besiktas winless in their last three league matches at Tupras Stadium, suffering defeats to Genclerbirligi and Fenerbahce before drawing with Samsunspor.

Defensive instability has been a particular weakness, with the Black Eagles failing to keep a clean sheet in six home league games and conceding nine goals during that period.

Still, this fixture presents a big opportunity – a victory would move sixth-placed Besiktas above Samsunspor – who lost 3-2 to Galatasaray on Friday – and potentially into the top four, depending on the outcome of Goztepe versus Trabzonspor.

Gaziantep, meanwhile, caused an upset on their last visit to Tupras in March, winning 2-1 to end an eight-match losing streak at the ground.

Yet they arrive in far shakier form this time around – after collecting an impressive 17 points from their first nine matches, the Falcons have since averaged just one point per game across their last five league fixtures.

A 2-1 defeat at home to struggling Eyupspor summed up their recent troubles, though Thursday’s 2-0 Turkish Cup win over fourth-tier Yesil Yalova FK may offer a slight confidence boost.

Manager Burak Yilmaz recently reiterated the club’s ambitions of qualifying for Europe, but to do so Gaziantep must start winning matches against rivals above them – something they have yet to achieve this season after defeats to Fenerbahce and Galatasaray and draws with Trabzonspor and Samsunspor.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

D

W

Team News

Besiktas received encouraging news regarding star playmaker Rafa Silva, who has returned to individual training and could soon rejoin the matchday squad.

Vaclav Cerny continues to fill the central creative role in his absence, while Cengiz Under remains the team’s primary source of chance creation, leading the side for big chances crafted (5).

Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu and Necip Uysal also remain sidelined, while Jonas Svensson is doubtful.

Ridvan Yilmaz missed the win over Karagumruk due to an unspecified issue, while Gabriel Paulista was forced off after an hour with an injury concern.

For Gaziantep, Ali Mevran Ablak and Salem Mbakata continue their recovery from long-term knee injuries.

Melih Kabasakal, who limped off against Eyupspor and missed the cup match, is expected to remain unavailable.

Muhammet Taha Gunes and Nazim Sangare are both serving suspensions relating to betting violations.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Sazdagi, Topcu, Djalo, Jurasek; Ndidi, Kokcu; Silva, Cerny, Under; B Toure

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Perez, Sanuc, Guler, Rodrigues; Ndiaye, Camara; Kozlowski, Maxim, Lungoyi; Bayo

We say: Besiktas 2-1 Gaziantep

Besiktas arrive in better form and carry a bigger attacking threat, but their defensive fragility at Tupras Stadium makes this far from a straightforward assignment

However, Gaziantep’s recent slump leaves questions about their confidence, and Yalcin’s side appear better placed to edge a competitive contest.

