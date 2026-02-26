Preview: Kocaelispor vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 26 Feb 2026 17:42

Kocaelispor and Besiktas meet for the second time this month on Saturday, as the hosts welcome the in-form Black Eagles to the Yildiz Entegre Kocaeli Stadium, hoping to end a 27-year wait for a Turkish Super Lig victory in this fixture.

The Izmit club last defeated Besiktas in a league encounter in March 1999 – since then, the two sides have faced each other 11 times in the Super Lig, with the Gulf losing 10 of those matches and drawing the other, underlining the scale of the challenge ahead.

Match preview

After a shaky start to the calendar year, in which they failed to win any of their first five competitive matches, drawing two and losing two, Kocaelispor appeared to have rediscovered their rhythm with back-to-back league victories over Kayserispor and Gaziantep.

Those wins briefly restored belief around the club, but their momentum was halted last Friday by a 2-0 defeat away to Caykur Rizespor.

Despite that setback, Selcuk Inan’s side remain eighth in the table on 30 points, enjoying a comfortable 10-point cushion above the relegation zone in what has been an impressive return to the top flight.

However, they now seek to avoid successive league defeats for the first time since losing their opening three Super Lig matches of the season, and history offers little encouragement.

Kocaelispor have not beaten Besiktas at this ground in a league match since April 1998, losing five and drawing one of their six subsequent home league meetings.

This will be their third clash of the campaign, with the hosts beaten 3-1 in the reverse league fixture, although they came close to victory in a 1-1 draw in the Turkish Cup earlier this month, having taken the lead from the penalty spot before conceding a late equaliser, also from 12 yards, in the 88th minute.

Besiktas, meanwhile, arrive intent on reinforcing their dominance in this fixture and in formidable form, with the Black Eagles unbeaten in 16 matches across all competitions, recording 10 wins and six draws.

The Istanbul side have not suffered defeat in the league since losing to Fenerbahce in November, unbeaten in 12 consecutive league games (7W, 5D).

Their most recent outing served as a statement of intent, as they dismantled Goztepe 4-0 at home last Sunday, scoring twice in each half and dominating the contest from start to finish against the division’s best defence.

That emphatic victory lifted Besiktas above Goztepe into fourth place, moving them onto 43 points and within touching distance of third-placed Trabzonspor on 48.

Across the last five Super Lig matches, only Galatasaray have collected more points than Besiktas’ tally of 11, while over the previous 10 games, only the league leaders and Istanbul Basaksehir have bettered their return of 22 points, further highlighting their consistency.

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

L

W

W

L

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

W

L

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

W

D

W

W

Besiktas form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

W

W

Team News

Kocaelispor will be without four players for this encounter, headlined by defender Mateusz Wieteska, who remains sidelined with a knee problem that has kept him out since August.

Aleksandar Jovanovic and Mahamadou Susoho are also unavailable through injury, while experienced defender Massadio Haidara is suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Besiktas are also expected to be without forward El Bilal Toure once again due to injury – however, recent signing Oh Hyeon-gyu has filled in well and made a bright start in attack, scoring three goals in his first three league appearances, including a spectacular strike against Goztepe that left manager Sergen Yalcin visibly impressed.

Captain Orkun Kokcu will miss out through suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards, while Necip Uysal, Taylan Bulut and Emir Topcu are all carrying knocks and face late fitness tests ahead of kick-off.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Degirmenci; Oguz, Balogh, Smolcic, Dijksteel; Keita, Show, Linetty; Keles, Petkovic, Rivas

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Murillo, Djalo, Agbadou, Yimlaz; Ndidi; Cerny, Asllani, Olaitan, Under; Oh

We say: Kocaelispor 1-2 Besiktas

Besiktas arrive in Izmit with momentum, confidence and a dominant historical record in this fixture, and it is difficult to look beyond the visitors.

Kocaelispor have been competitive at home this season, but their struggles against the Black Eagles over the past two decades cannot be ignored, and with the Black Eagles scoring freely, they should have enough quality to control proceedings and secure another important three points in the race for Europe.

