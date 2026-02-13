Preview: Kocaelispor vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 13 Feb 2026 20:57 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 21:12

Round 22 of the Turkish Super Lig sees ninth face eighth on Sunday, as Kocaelispor welcome Gaziantep to the Kocaeli Stadium.

Just one point separates the two sides in the table, and with both recently ending winless runs, the focus will be on building momentum as the season enters a crucial phase.

Match preview

The narrative around Kocaelispor has shifted from merely hoping to survive to consolidating their status in the top flight, though a poor start to 2026 briefly threatened that progress.

In their first five matches of the year, Selcuk Inan’s side drew twice and lost three, including three league fixtures, before finally stopping the slide with a vital 2-1 league victory at Kayserispor last Monday.

The Gulf will now be targeting back-to-back Super Lig wins for the first time since October, but this challenge comes against a familiar opponent.

This will be their third meeting with Gaziantep this season, having already lost both previous encounters — 2-0 in the league and 1-0 in the Turkish Cup.

Home form could still prove decisive, with Kocaelispor having collected the sixth-most points on their own patch this season – however, cracks have begun to show, as they have lost their last two league matches at Kocaeli Stadium and are winless in their last three home games across all competitions (1D, 2L).

© Imago

Gaziantep arrive with renewed confidence after stringing together successive victories, thrashing Keciorengucu 5-1 before edging Kasimpasa 2-1 in the league despite playing more than a half with 10 men.

That win was particularly important, ending a seven-match league winless run (3D, 4L) which had derailed their push towards the European places.

While Burak Yilmaz’s side now sit 12 points adrift of the top four — making continental qualification look unlikely — putting together a late-season surge would at least restore momentum and belief.

Their biggest obstacle has been away from home, where the Falcons have collected just two points from their last four league trips, and in that context, even a draw in their first-ever top-flight visit to Kocaeli Stadium would represent a positive step.

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

L

D

L

W

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

D

W

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

D

D

L

W

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

W

D

D

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Kocaelispor will once again be without Mateusz Wieteska as he continues his recovery from a cruciate knee injury.

Goalkeeper Aleksandar Jovanovic remains a doubt, while January signing Mahamadou Susoho is also unlikely to feature.

Gaziantep are still missing French defender Salem M’Bakata, who has managed just one appearance this season due to a knee problem, while young midfielder Ali Ablak remains sidelined with the same issue.

Drissa Camara is suspended following his red card against Kasimpasa, and Badou Ndiaye and Myenty Abena are both doubtful.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Degirmenci; Oguz, Balogh, Smolcic, Haidara; Show, Bingol; Churlinov, Rivas, Agyei; Petkovic

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Kizildag, Mujakic, Sangare; Kabadayi, Ozcicek, Kabasakal, Sorescu; Maxim; Dragus, Bayo

We say: Kocaelispor 1-1 Gaziantep

Momentum slightly favours Gaziantep heading into this tight mid-table clash in the Turkish Super Lig thanks to their recent back-to-back wins which should boost belief, even if away form remains a concern.

Kocaelispor will lean on home support at Kocaeli Stadium, but recent struggles there temper expectations.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.