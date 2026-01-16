Preview: Kocaelispor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 16 Jan 2026 17:50

Super Lig action returns this weekend with all sides desperate to hit the ground running after their winter break, including these two clubs, Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor, on Sunday at the Kocaeli Stadium.

However, both sides have been in Turkish Cup action since the New Year, with the hosts suffering a 1-0 defeat to Gaziantep while the Bordo-Mavililer earned a 6-1 victory over Istanbulspor.

Match preview

Kocaelispor may have been disappointed that the winter break came when it did, as they had been on an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, winning five and drawing three.

The Korfez had a slow start to the campaign, as they failed to win in their opening seven matches, but they now occupy eighth position in the Super Lig after this fine form on 23 points from six wins, five draws and six defeats in their 17 fixtures.

Selcuk Inan’s side have been one of the least exciting sides in the league this season, as they have only scored 15 goals - only three sides have hit the net less - while they have only conceded on 17 occasions, meaning they have the fifth-sternest defence in the division.

Fans of the hosts will be desperate to see their team finally earn a home win over this weekend’s opponents, with their last victory at the Kocaeli Stadium against them coming in October 2001.

© Imago / xSeskimphotox Trabzon-GSaray_14525 (154)

Trabzonspor will be aiming to hit the ground running in this fixture after the winter break in the Super Lig, hopeful they can continue to mount pressure on both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the battle for the title.

While they are obviously outsiders in this race, they currently occupy third in the division, seven points off the leaders Galatasaray.

The Bordo-Mavililer have been impressive in the league this campaign, as they have collected 35 points from their 17 matches, winning 10, drawing five and losing on just two occasions.

One of those defeats came in their final game before the league’s winter break, a 4-3 away loss to Genclerbirligi, ending an 11-game undefeated run in the division.

Fans will take confidence ahead of this game in their side’s victory in the reverse game as they emerged 1-0 winners in the opening round of fixtures this season.

Meanwhile, their record against Kocaelispor is strong, as they have been unbeaten in their last five games, winning four of those fixtures.

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

W D W D D W

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

W D D W W L

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D W W W D L

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

W D L L L W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Kocaelispor will be without Manuel Cafumana after he suffered an injury while on international duty with Angola, while Mateusz Wieteska continues to be absent from the squad after he suffered a cruciate knee injury earlier in the reverse fixture between the two sides.

The hosts will be without Habib Keita after he received two yellow cards in their recent Turkish Cup game, meaning he is suspended for this encounter.

Karol Linetty and Ahmet Oguz were withdrawn from the action at half time in Kocaelispor’s last match when they lost to Gaziantep with no specified information about the reason behind this, so they may be a doubt for this upcoming game.

Left-back Massadio Haidara was also absent last time out due to illness, but the left-back may recover in time for the weekend.

Trabzonspor are set to be without several players due to injury for this game including Erol Colak, Stefan Savic, Mustafa Eskihellac, Rayyan Baniya and Edin Visca.

However, in more positive news both Paul Onuachu and Christ Inao Oulai should be available for selection soon after Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are playing Egypt in Saturday's third-placed playoff, though, so this fixture may come too soon for Onuachu.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Jovanovic; Nonge, Balogh, Smolcic, Haidara; Churlinov, Yalcin, Bingol, Bilim, Agyei; Petkovic

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Saatci, Batagov, Tufan; Bouchouari; Zubkov, Muci, Oulai, Nwakaeme; Sikan

We say: Kocaelispor 0-1 Trabzonspor

The visitors should have too much for the hosts in this game, but it will be an incredibly close affair due to the defensive resilience from Kocaelispor.

Trabzonspor understand the importance of this fixture, as they need to earn all three points to continue their battle for the title, and this will give them the motivation to fight to the final minutes to achieve victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.