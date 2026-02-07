Preview: Kayserispor vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 07 Feb 2026 21:31

With survival still within reach, relegation-threatened Kayserispor will be desperate to end their winless run in the Turkish Super Lig when they welcome Kocaelispor to the Kadir Has Stadium on Monday.

The Anatolian Stars sit second from bottom in the table, just three points from safety, and have failed to record a victory in their last six league outings (3D, 3L).

Match preview

The start of 2026 has been particularly unforgiving for Kayserispor, who are still without a goal or a point in the new year, with manager Radomir Dalovic struggling to spark a revival, with his side firmly entrenched in the bottom three after 20 matches.

While they closed out 2025 with consecutive draws against Eyupspor, Alanyaspor and Konyaspor, defeats have followed against Besiktas (1-0), Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0) and Galatasaray (4-0), conceding eight goals across those three games.

Next up is a clash with Kocaelispor, a side they have met just three times this century — twice during the 2008–09 campaign and in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Defensive frailties have defined Kayserispor’s struggles, with no team conceding more than their 41 goals so far, leaving them with the league’s worst goal difference of minus 25.

Their discipline has also been costly, having given away more penalties than any other side (six), while their attacking output has dried up, with just one goal scored in their last five league matches.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Kocaelispor, meanwhile, have also endured a frustrating start to the new year following a strong end to the first half of the season.

Selcuk Inan’s men are winless in five competitive matches in 2026, with a goalless draw against Samsunspor coming between league defeats to Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

However, context offers some encouragement, as all three league opponents they faced were positioned above them in the standings, with Monday’s encounter being the first time this year they will come up against a side below them, presenting a genuine opportunity to return to winning ways.

Currently ninth with 24 points, Kocaelispor also impressed in midweek, holding an in-form Besiktas to a 1-1 draw in the Turkish Cup — a performance that should provide a timely confidence boost.

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

D

L

L

L

Kayserispor form (all competitions):

D

D

W

L

L

L

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

W

L

D

L

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

L

D

Team News

© Imago

Kayserispor will be without Yigit Cetlik as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Majid Hosseini and Gideon Jung remain sidelined with fitness issues.

Ramazan Civelek and first-choice goalkeeper Bilal Bayazit are both suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards, meaning Onurcan Piri is set to start in goal.

Abdulsamet Burak also remains unavailable as he continues to serve a 12-month ban for betting violations.

Kocaelispor are once again without Mateusz Wieteska, who is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, while Karol Linetty misses out through suspension.

In his absence, Tayfur Bingol is expected to anchor the midfield alongside Angolan international Show.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Piri; Opoku, Ait Bennasser, Denswil, Carole; Benes, Soyalp; Mane, Mendes, Cardoso; Onugkha

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Degirmenci; Oguz, Dijksteel, Smolcic, Haidara; Show, Bingol; Keles, Rivas, Agyei; Petkovic

We say: Kayserispor 1-2 Kocaelispor

Kayserispor’s defensive struggles and lack of goals make it hard to back a turnaround despite home advantage, especially against a Kocaelispor side that has generally competed well against stronger opposition in recent weeks.

While the visitors have not started 2026 strongly, they look more settled and balanced across the pitch, and should find chances against the league’s leakiest defence.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.