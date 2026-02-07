Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Agony for Alvaro Arbeloa as Los Blancos lose another attacker for Los Che contest

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 20:12

Real Madrid will be without the services of Rodrygo for Sunday's La Liga game against Valencia, with the Brazilian joining Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham on the sidelines.

Vinicius is absent for the trip to Mestalla through suspension, while Bellingham has a hamstring problem, which could keep him out until the end of February.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been handed a third attacking blow for the game with Valencia, as Rodrygo will be missing due to "tendinosis in the hamstring of his right leg".

"Following the tests conducted today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendinosis in the hamstring of his right leg. Awaiting progress," read a statement from Real Madrid.

Arbeloa was then asked about the attacker during his press conference on Saturday.

© Imago

Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Rodrygo missing as Los Blancos head to Mestalla

"The goal is to get him back as soon as possible and in the best possible condition so he can help us in the way he knows how," said the head coach.

Rodrygo has found it difficult to show his best form for Real Madrid this season, only managing three goals and six assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Incredibly, the attacker has only netted once in La Liga this term, and there has again been speculation surrounding his future ahead of the summer.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City were linked with the attacker last year.

Rodrygo arrived at Real Madrid from Santos in the summer of 2019, and he has represented Los Blancos on 296 occasions, scoring 71 goals and registering 57 assists.

© Imago / Alterphotos

Arbeloa hails Brahim, Mastantuono with duo in line to start against Valencia

Arbeloa was also full of praise for both Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono, with the pair potentially both starting against Valencia due to the absences in attack.

"He’s a young player with enormous potential and the ability to play outside and beat defenders, as well as go inside with power and ball control. He’s contributing a lot with his intensity in the game," Arbeloa said when asked about Mastantuono.

"We hope he continues to improve. Reaching this level isn’t easy, as this club is highly demanding, but when you see him play, you immediately recognize his abilities and the great player he is. I’m very pleased with what he’s giving us on the field.”

On Brahim, the manager said: “He has perfect abilities to play inside, between the lines, and link up. He also has the ability to beat defenders and excel in one-on-one situations.

"He’s a great talent, and depending on what the match requires and the opponent demands, he can be valuable in different positions and scenarios.”

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona.