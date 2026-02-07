La Liga Gameweek 23
Valencia
Feb 8, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio de Mestalla
Real Madrid

Team News: Valencia vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Valencia vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Sunday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Valencia are down in 16th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

VALENCIA VS. REAL MADRID

VALENCIA

Out: Cristian Rivero (suspended), Mouctar Diakhaby (hamstring)

Doubtful: Thierry Correia (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Comert, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Urginic, Pepelu, Danjuma; Beltran, Duro

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Vinicius Junior (suspended), Rodrygo (knock)

Doubtful: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Brahim

