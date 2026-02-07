Team News: Valencia vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Sunday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Valencia are down in 16th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

VALENCIA

Out: Cristian Rivero (suspended), Mouctar Diakhaby (hamstring)

Doubtful: Thierry Correia (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Comert, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Urginic, Pepelu, Danjuma; Beltran, Duro

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Vinicius Junior (suspended), Rodrygo (knock)

Doubtful: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Brahim