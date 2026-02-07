Chelsea injury news: Reece James update provided by Liam Rosenior ahead of Leeds United game

By Darren Plant | 07 Feb 2026 18:30

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that Reece James will be available for Tuesday's game with Leeds United.

The Blues extended their 100% Premier League record under Rosenior to four games on Saturday afternoon as they recorded a 3-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cole Palmer was the star of the show at Molineux, netting two penalties before completing his hat-trick ahead the half-time whistle.

© Iconsport / PA Images

With Chelsea having strengthened their hold of fifth position in the Premier League table, attention now turns to welcoming Leeds to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Rosenior provides James injury update

Having been left out of the squad for the Wolves fixture, James has now missed two games in a row.

However, speaking at a press conference on Saturday night, Rosenior hinted that the club captain should be in a position to return to the group early next week.

The Englishman told reporters: "He's so close. He should be fit for Tuesday.

"It's not a major problem at all. It's a knock. Pain management issue. He was out running yesterday."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Right time for James to return?

While Rosenior is unlikely to risk James if he is not completely ready, Malo Gusto has reached a point where a rest may be required.

Under Enzo Maresca, Gusto's fitness was managed on occasions, and the Frenchman has now racked up 302 minutes of football across four matches played in 11 days.

Josh Acheampong replaced the right-back in the 75th minute of Saturday's game with Wolves in a bid to ease his workload.

Nevertheless, splitting the right-back minutes between James and Acheampong on Tuesday would make sense, with Gusto potentially returning for the FA Cup fourth round tie at Hull City on February 13.