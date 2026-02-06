Liverpool tipped to sign £52m former defender after Real Madrid reignite interest in Ibrahima Konate

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Feb 2026 19:45

Liverpool have been tipped to re-sign Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen, with Ibrahima Konate seemingly destined for the Anfield exit.

After graduating from the club academy, Quansah made 33 senior appearances in his first senior season under Jurgen Klopp, but struggled for game time in the 2024-25 campaign under Arne Slot.

The 23-year-old centre-back was sold permanently to Leverkusen during the summer for a fee of £35m, but the Reds can activate their buy-back clause for the defender by paying £52m.

Quansah has scored two goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen this season, and European football expert Andy Brassell believes that a return to Anfield could be a possibility.

Will Liverpool follow the Real Madrid route for Jarell Quansah?

© Imago / Sven Simon

Liverpool have already secured the signing of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, who will move to Anfield next summer for a fee of around £60m.

The Frenchman has become the second most expensive signing for the Reds, but they probably need more signings next summer with Konate's future up in the air.

Giovanni Leoni is seen as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk but he picked up an unfortunate ACL injury that will keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

Brassell suggests that Real Madrid benefited after bringing back Dani Carvajal from Bayer Leverkusen, and Quansah could return to Liverpool at some point.

The football pundit said on talkSPORT: "I wonder if at some point Jarell Quansah maybe comes back. I think that has to be a question as well.

"We've seen that before with players going out to the Bundesliga. Or do you even look at going way back, look at Dani Carvajal having his year in Leverkusen before going back to Real Madrid and becoming a Real Madrid legend. That's always a possibility, I think."

Ibrahima Konate set for Anfield exit?

© Imago / Visionhaus

The French defender has been a regular starter under Arne Slot this season, but his future at the club remains unresolved.

The former RB Leipzig defender has a contract at Anfield until the end of the season, and despite holding several rounds of talks, an agreement over an extension has not been reached.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly sensed the opportunity to sign Konate for free next summer, and they have rekindled their interest in signing him.