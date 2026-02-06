Thomas Frank breaks silence on Tottenham skipper Cristian Romero amid exit reports

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Feb 2026 20:35

Thomas Frank has broken the silence on Tottenham Hotspur skipper Cristian Romero, who has been in the headlines this week.

Romero appeared to have expressed his frustrations and anger at the club for their lack of signings in the January transfer window on social media.

Spurs came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester City, where Frank had to include four academy graduates on the bench, with the club struggling with injuries.

The Argentine took a swipe at the board for the second time this season, as he branded the situation 'disgraceful'.

Frank later confirmed that the matter had been dealt with internally, but he would have reacted the same way if he were in Romero's situation.

Will Romero stay at Tottenham beyond the summer?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Romero has a contract at Spurs until 2029, but Frank admits that he has "no idea" whether the centre-back will stay at the club beyond the summer.

It has been suggested that the Argentine has reportedly decided to leave the north London club, and several La Liga clubs are keen to sign him.

According to a report from The Sun, Romero is once again back on Atletico Madrid's radar, after the Rojiblancos missed out on signing him last summer.

The La Liga giants are targeting a new defender next summer, and are reportedly ready to pounce on Romero if he is made available in the market.

Frank said on Romero's future, as quoted by Football London: "That’s a question I have no idea about. Right now he is the captain, he has a long-term contract and we signed a new contract with him."

Tottenham receive Romero fitness boost

© Imago / Focus Images

Ahead of Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester United, the visitors received a big boost as Romero has recovered from illness and is available for selection.

Frank also confirmed that Micky van de Ven has also recovered from the knock that kept him out for the previous two games.

Djed Spence is tough-and-go, but the Spurs boss is hopeful that the defender will be ready for the Premier League clash, while Dominic Solanke is also likely to return.