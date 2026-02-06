Spurs transfer news: Forward's exit 'agreed' in move that will generate £7.8m

By Darren Plant | 06 Feb 2026 15:33

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in line to generate £7.8m from the sale of a fringe forward.

The North London outfit have just endured a relatively frustrating winter transfer window, with Cristian Romero outspoken over the club's lack of business.

Thomas Frank is now tasked with trying to move Spurs up the Premier League table, as well as retain his job for the remainder of the season.

Should the Dane remain at the helm, he will seemingly be in a position to benefit from a financial boost brought about from the exit of a player that he has never selected.

© Imago

Veliz future on brink of being resolved

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Alejo Veliz is in line to sign for Bahia in June.

Veliz is currently back on loan at former club Rosario Central, where he has scored six goals from 19 appearances since his return.

As per Romano, the 22-year-old was keen to continue to represent Rosario until the end of June, the previously-agreed length of his loan stay.

He is then in line to make the switch to Brazilian club Bahia for a fee of €9m (£7.82m) plus add-ons.

A return to South America has been facilitated on the back of failing to make an impact in North London, as well as loan spells at Sevilla and Espanyol.

© Imago / Focus Images

Are Spurs making a profit on Veliz?

When Veliz signed for Spurs in August 2023, Spurs committed to a deal worth £13m. The player also signed a six-year contract.

In terms of making a profit with regards to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations, Spurs will be close to breaking-even on the deal, with the possibility of a boost through add-ons.

With Veliz having scored just five goals from 43 appearances in European football, Spurs will be satisfied with the pending arrangements.