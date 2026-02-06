Team News: Fulham vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Feb 2026 15:00

Boasting the highest percentage of home wins of any Premier League fixture played at least 30 times, Fulham seek to return to winning ways at Craven Cottage when Everton visit West London on Saturday.

The Cottagers succumbed to a late 3-2 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday, one day after the Toffees salvaged a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Oscar Bobb (thigh), Sasa Lukic (thigh)

Doubtful: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: Vitaliy Mykolenko (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry