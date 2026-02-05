Preview: Fulham vs. Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Feb 2026 16:06 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 16:08

Aiming to move on from their last-gasp defeat against Manchester United in the previous round, Fulham return to Premier League action against Everton in Saturday’s gameweek 25 clash.

Defeat at Old Trafford was a second loss in three fixtures for Marco Silva’s men, who now face an Everton side heading to the capital on a four-match unbeaten run in the league.

Match preview

Few things hurt more than a late defeat, and the disappointment was evident on the faces of the Fulham players after the final whistle against the Red Devils on Sunday.

The Cottagers fought back with goals from Raul Jimenez and Kevin in the 85th and 91st minutes to seemingly avoid defeat for the third time in four visits to the Theatre of Dreams in all competitions; however, a 94th-minute strike from Benjamin Sesko meant the Londoners left Manchester empty-handed.

That late goal inflicted the Cottagers’ second consecutive away defeat, after they had gone four matches unbeaten on their travels, collecting 10 points in that period, and Silva’s team will look forward to returning to their stomping ground this weekend.

That confidence stems from their ongoing four-match unbeaten sequence at Craven Cottage, where they have defeated Nottingham Forest (1-0), Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion (both 2-1), while drawing 2-2 with Liverpool at the start of 2026.

Even if those victories have only been by one-goal margins, they followed three home defeats in five, including back-to-back losses against Manchester City (5-4) and Crystal Palace (2-1), and that upturn in form should please fans at the Cottage, who will be willing their side on to another positive outcome this weekend.

Level on 34 points with the visitors from Merseyside, a positive result would not only take the ninth-placed hosts clear of David Moyes’s team, but could also see them rise to seventh if they claim an eighth league win at Craven Cottage and Brentford and Sunderland — both on 36 points — slip up against Newcastle United and Arsenal, respectively.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

While the home supporters have already seen their team equal last season’s win total as hosts, the Cottagers will be wary of facing an Everton side that are incredibly hard to break down away from home.

Moyes’s team have the sixth-best away record in the division, winning five and drawing three while losing four of their 12 fixtures on the road, but one statistic stands out: they have conceded only 11 goals.

That figure is bettered by only one team — league leaders Arsenal, who have let in just nine goals in 12 away matches — highlighting the Toffees’ hard-to-break-down rearguard, which has not been breached in defeat since their 2-0 loss to Chelsea in mid-December.

Three clean sheets have followed that defeat at Stamford Bridge, with Everton’s goalless draw at Burnley and 1-1 stalemate at Brighton sandwiching 2-0 and 1-0 victories over Forest and Aston Villa, respectively.

Now aiming to avoid defeat on their travels for the fifth match running, Moyes’s team — who have scored just 11 goals away from home, more only than Sunderland (six) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (five) — will look to leverage their defensive resoluteness as they seek to complete the double over their London hosts for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Fulham Premier League form:

D

D

W

L

W

L

Fulham form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

L

Everton Premier League form:

W

L

D

W

D

D

Everton form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Signed from Manchester City close to the deadline, Oscar Bobb remains out of contention this weekend with a thigh injury, and the Norwegian may have to wait a little longer for his Fulham debut.

Having just missed out on selection at Old Trafford, Rodrigo Muniz will be assessed ahead of a possible return in some capacity this weekend; however, Sasa Lukic (thigh) is unlikely to feature for another fortnight or longer as he recovers from his muscle issue.

Having scored his 12th consecutive penalty in English football at Old Trafford, surpassing Yaya Toure’s record of 11 from 11, Jimenez aims to add to his six top-flight goals this weekend.

The team’s leading goalscorer, however, is Harry Wilson with eight strikes, five of which have been match-winning efforts, and the Welshman will aim to be decisive again on Saturday.

Everton, meanwhile, will be without Jack Grealish due to a foot injury that could rule him out for the season, although the Merseyside club will assess Vitaliy Mykolenko, who last featured in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on January 26.

Both of Grealish’s league goals this term have been game-deciding efforts, level with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has netted four in total heading into this weekend.

No Everton player has scored three goals away from home, with Thierno Barry, Iliman Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall and Beto all level on two each heading into this round of fixtures.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

We say: Fulham 1-1 Everton

Everton’s struggle for goals on their travels remains a concern, but their ability to secure results through defensive organisation cannot be overlooked.

They are likely to prioritise a clean sheet to frustrate former boss Silva and, while they may not completely succeed, we back the Merseyside team to snatch a point at Fulham to extend their ongoing four-match unbeaten away run.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.