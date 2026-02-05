Wolves transfer news: Jhon Arias stance becomes clear as Palmeiras 'make direct contact' with Colombia international

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 15:39

Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Jhon Arias is reportedly edging closer to a transfer to Palmeiras.

During the summer window, Wolves agreed to sign the Colombia international for £14m, with another £5m potentially being shelled out in add-ons.

However, the 28-year-old has contributed just two goals and one assist from his 26 appearances in all competitions.

With Wolves on the brink of Premier League relegation, the club are open to generating as much money as possible ahead of a return to the Championship.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Palmeiras had seen a €25m (£21.55m) offer accepted by Wolves.

© Imago

Why is Arias nearing Palmeiras transfer?

Former club Fluminense, who held the option to match any offer, have allegedly failed to do so, leading to Palmeiras having a clear path.

According to Globo Esporte, Arias was initially in two minds over whether to make a quick return to Brazil.

Palmeiras' president is now said to have held direct discussions with the player, leading to his stance softening with regards to another stint in South America.

Furthermore, Brazilian journalist Paulo Vinicius Coelho says that Arias' salary would have been reduced by 50% if he remained at Wolves after their expected relegation.

Meanwhile, a claim from fellow journalist Jorge Nicola indicates that Arias is in line for a pay rise of more than 50% if he completes a move to Palmeiras.

As a result, a transfer is expected to be finalised in due course, with the player unlikely to feature against Chelsea on Saturday.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves overseeing shrewd business

Wolves are seemingly on the brink of generating close to £70m for Arias and Strand Larsen, making substantial profits on both players despite their form in 2025-26.

If Emmanuel Agbadou completes a move to Besiktas before Friday's Turkish transfer deadline, at least another £14m could be recouped in transfer fees.

With Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong arriving from Marseille and Southampton respectively, Wolves have replacements for Arias and Strand Larsen, as well as reducing the amount of non-homegrown talent in their squad.

While it might be a long final 14 matches in the Premier League, Wolves appear to be getting their accounts in order ahead of Championship football.