How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Darren Plant | 04 Feb 2026 11:01

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea square off on Saturday afternoon looking for a much-needed win to achieve their respective targets.

At a time when Wolves sit at the bottom of the Premier League table and are 18 points adrift of safety, Chelsea are in fifth and travelling to Molineux on the back of elimination from the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to watch Saturday's match.

What time does Wolves vs. Chelsea kick off?

The game will kick off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Wolves vs. Chelsea being played?

This clash will take place at Molineux, the home ground of Wolves which possesses a capacity of 32,050.

Chelsea have already played at the stadium during 2025-26, prevailing by a 4-3 scoreline in a thrilling EFL Cup fourth round tie on October 29.

How to watch Wolves vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Due to the 3pm blackout, the game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Streaming

The blackout also prevents the match from being streamed live for UK audiences.

Highlights

You can catch highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10.25pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

If you do not want to wait until MOTD, you should be able to find highlights on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

There is also the option of visiting the Sky Sports app or the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel to find a recap of the contest.

What's at stake between Wolves and Chelsea?

Although Wolves have improved considerably since the appointment of Rob Edwards, back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Manchester City and Bournemouth have almost left them at the point of no return.

Despite Burnley's own poor form, Wolves remain seven points adrift of 19th position with 14 matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have needed to record wins over Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham United in succession to move into fifth place in the standings.

However, there remains just a six-point gap to Everton in 10th position, emphasising that Liam Rosenior needs to maintain his 100% record in the division since becoming the Blues head coach.