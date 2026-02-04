Newcastle United vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 04 Feb 2026 10:52

Separated by four places and three points, Newcastle United welcome Brentford to St James Park on Saturday night for another big Premier League encounter.

Both sides will be aiming to close the gap on the European places, with Eddie Howe’s men now three games without a win in the league, while Keith Andrews’ Brentford returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash.

What time does Newcastle United vs. Brentford kick off?

This Premier League fixture will kick off at 17:30 (UK time) on Saturday evening.

Where is Newcastle United vs. Brentford being played?

St James Park will host the weekend encounter, a stadium that was opened in 1892 and can hold just over 52,000 fans.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali ensured a 2-1 win for Newcastle United the last time these two sides met at this ground last season.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League encounter at St James Park will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Online streaming

Fans unable to watch on television can follow the action via Sky Go or the Sky Sports app, while a stream will also be available through NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be made available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel shortly after full time. Match of the Day will also show in-depth highlights and analysis later that night on BBC One.

What is at stake for Newcastle United vs. Brentford?

Fresh from a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the league, Newcastle will be desperate to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

By the time Saturday comes around, it will have been exactly a month since they last tasted victory in the Premier League, although three points here could send the Magpies as high as seventh in the table.

Brentford, on the other hand, are looking to secure back-to-back league wins after previous consecutive defeats halted their good run of form.

Their victory at Villa Park last weekend, one of the league’s most challenging venues, will give Andrews’ side confidence that they can repeat the feat and potentially end the weekend sitting sixth.