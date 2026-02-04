Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Wolves: Reece James, Pedro Neto latest

By Darren Plant | 04 Feb 2026 10:43

Chelsea return to action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The Blues make the trip to Molineux having suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Liam Rosenior saw two players added to the club's injury list prior to that fixture at the Emirates Stadium, and he will be hoping to see them return for a showdown against the division's bottom club.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their visit to the West Midlands.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 13 (vs. Hull City)

Tosin Adarabioyo has been ruled out since the 2-0 win over Brentford on January 17 due to a hamstring issue, and he is not expected back until Chelsea's FA Cup meeting with Hull City later this month at the very earliest.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill sustained a serious ACL injury before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the centre-back is in a race to return before the beginning of next season.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 10 (vs. Leeds United)

Romeo Lavia has been out of action since November after sustaining another muscle injury, and while the midfielder is reportedly progressing in training, Rosenior has stated that he must tick further boxes behind the scenes before being considered for selection.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Liam Rosenior disclosed towards the end of last month that midfielder Dario Essugo is not expected back until after both Adarabioyo and Lavia after slipping at the club's training ground.

JAMIE GITTENS

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was taken off with a hamstring injury during the first half against West Ham United on January 31. While Rosenior has not provided a return date, it is highly likely that the winger will miss out this weekend.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: February 7 (vs. Wolves)

Reece James missed the narrow defeat to Arsenal having failed a late fitness test. However, when talking to the media prior to that fixture, Rosenior hinted that the club captain could return this weekend.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: February 7 (vs. Wolves)

Former Wolves winger Pedro Neto was included in the same description as James, the indication being that the Portugal international should be part of the squad for the trip to Molineux.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for this game, but Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.