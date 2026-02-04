Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Mallorca: Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen latest

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 10:28 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 10:30

Barcelona will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are first in the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, with the pair involved in a fierce battle at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Mallorca, who occupy 14th spot in the top flight.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: February 7 (vs. Mallorca)

Raphinha missed the 2-1 win over Albacete in the Copa del Rey due to an adductor injury, and the Brazilian remains a major doubt for the game with Mallorca.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and should be back on the field before the end of February.

© Iconsport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during the recent Champions League clash with Slavia Prague and is facing another two weeks or so on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.