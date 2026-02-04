Premier League Gameweek 25
Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount updates

De Ligt, Dorgu, Mount latest: Man United injury, suspension list vs. Spurs
Manchester United will be aiming to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils have beaten Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham in their last three matches to move into fourth spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Spurs, who are down in 14th spot in England's top flight.

Matthijs de Ligt

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 12 matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again miss out here, but a return for the centre-back could come at some stage in February.

Patrick Dorgu

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal, and the Denmark international is facing another nine weeks or so on the sidelines.

Mason Mount

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 7 (vs. Tottenham)

Mount missed out against Fulham last time out due to a knock that he suffered in training, and the Englishman is a major doubt for the clash with Spurs.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match.

