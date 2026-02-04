Manchester United transfer news: 'I heard nothing, then Ancelotti called...' - How Red Devils missed out on Real Madrid legend

By Axel Clody | 04 Feb 2026 08:14

A Real Madrid legend was very close to joining Manchester United, but a phone call from Carlo Ancelotti changed everything.

Diego Maradona to Marseille, Cristiano Ronaldo to Lyon... There are transfers that failed and could have changed the history of football. In a similar vein, Toni Kroos almost joined Manchester United in the summer of 2014. Considered one of the best players in his position at the time, the German midfielder was on his way out of Bayern Munich.

Courted closely by David Moyes' Red Devils, he had agreed to join the English giants. He had spoken with the Scottish manager to discuss how he would be used. Toni Kroos was thus on the verge of signing his contract with Manchester United.

Toni Kroos was ready to join Manchester United

"Before signing for Real Madrid, I had already reached an agreement with Manchester United. It would have involved a transfer from Bayern to United," the former Germany international later revealed to The Athletic. He ultimately joined Real Madrid because the situation suddenly changed a few weeks later.

He recalls: "David Moyes had come to see me and the contract was pretty much finalised, but Moyes was then sacked and Louis van Gaal arrived, which complicated things. Louis wanted time to develop his own project." The deal was therefore put on hold.

Van Gaal hesitated, Ancelotti pounced

"I did not hear anything from United for a while and I started to have doubts. Then the World Cup started and Carlo Ancelotti [the Real Madrid manager] called. And that was it," explained Toni Kroos, who then signed for the Spanish giants for £21.2m (€25m) against all expectations.

This deal would have changed a lot of things for Real Madrid and Manchester United. Indeed, the German became a Merengues legend, while the Red Devils eventually opted for Ander Herrera and Daley Blind to strengthen their midfield later in the window. It remains an important missed transfer in the recent history of the Old Trafford club.