Wolves transfer news: Jhon Arias future uncertain as 'bid accepted' from Brazilian giants

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly open to cashing in on Jhon Arias.

Although Wolves ended the winter transfer window with the additions of Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong, departures from Molineux remain a possibility.

Besiktas are still trying to secure a deal for Emmanuel Agbadou with the Turkish transfer window still open.

Selling the Ivorian defender would take Wolves over the £50m-mark for funds recouped since the start of the week, a necessarily boost when Premier League relegation is highly likely.

However, as per two separate reports, it appears that the West Midlands outfit could be about to facilitate another big-money exit.

Wolves accept Arias bid

As per GE Globo, Palmeiras have made an offer of €25m (£21.55m) for the Colombia international.

In a separate report from TNT Sports BR, Wolves have decided to accept the proposal from the Brazilian giants.

Due to the terms agreed when Arias moved to Wolves in August, former club Fluminense must now decide whether to match the offer made by their domestic rivals.

Wolves paid an initial £14m for Arias with a further £5m potentially arriving in add-ons at a later date.

Therefore, cashing in on Arias now would represent a substantial quick profit ahead of the prospect of having to comply with the EFL's financial regulations in 2026-27.

Why Wolves are right to accept Arias bid

Arias, who is 28 years of age, has performed far better since Rob Edwards replaced Vitor Pereira in the Wolves dugout.

Nevertheless, a player earmarked as the replacement for Matheus Cunha has contributed just two goals and one assist from 26 appearances in all competitions.

With Gomes and Armstrong being brought to the club, as well as Jean-Ricner Bellegrade returning from injury, Wolves are not as light in midfield and creative areas as they were a week ago.

While there may be some frustration among the fanbase, the club's board need to prepare for life outside of the Premier League.

If a chance comes to make a profit on a 28-year-old whose two of three goal contributions came against fourth-tier Shrewsbury Town, they simply have to take it.