Man United vs. Tottenham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 11:19 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 11:21

Manchester United will be aiming to make it four straight wins in the Premier League when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, while Spurs are 14th, nine points above the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Tottenham kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Man United vs. Tottenham being played?

The game will take place at Man United's home ground, Old Trafford.

Man United have won seven, drawn three and lost two of their 12 home Premier League matches during the 2025-26 campaign.

The corresponding match last season ended in a 3-0 win for Spurs, who are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions with the 20-time English champions.

How to watch Man United vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The clash at Old Trafford will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

Viewers can also watch Match of the Day for analysis and highlights from all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, starting at 10.25pm on BBC One.

Man United vs. Tottenham: What's the story?

Man United are flying under Michael Carrick, with the Red Devils recording three straight wins over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.

The 20-time English champions are in charge of fourth spot in the table, and they sit 11 points clear of 14th-placed Tottenham in England's top flight.

It has been another tough domestic season for Spurs, with the future of head coach Thomas Frank being called into question, but the North London club did brilliantly to fight back to draw 2-2 with Manchester City last weekend.

Incredibly, Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight matches with Man United, including last year's Europa League final.

Man United have not overcome Spurs at Old Trafford since October 2022, but Carrick's team will be the favourites to triumph on Saturday afternoon.