Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension news and return dates vs. Man United: Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro latest

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 10:54 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 10:56

Tottenham Hotspur will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Frank's side are 14th in the Premier League table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Man United, who are flying under Michael Carrick.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Ben Davies

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Davies suffered a serious injury in his side's recent defeat against West Ham United, and an ankle operation will keep the defender out for a significant period.

Lucas Bergvall

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Tottenham midfielder Bergvall is currently on the sidelines with an ankle injury, and there are fears that the 20-year-old may not be back until April.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 7 (vs. Man United)

Van de Ven was absent against Manchester City last time out due to a minor issue, but Tottenham are confident that the Dutchman will be back on Saturday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bentancur sustained a hamstring injury in Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth last month, and the midfielder will be missing for a significant period.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kudus picked up a thigh injury against Sunderland on January 4, and the Ghana international is set to be sidelined for at least another six weeks.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Richarlison was forced off in the first half against Aston Villa on January 10 with a hamstring problem, and the Brazilian will be out for another three weeks or so.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison is currently working on his rehabilitation from the ACL injury that he sustained in August - the 29-year-old could be back for pre-season ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Dejan Kulusevski

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has not played since April 2025 due to a long-term knee injury, and it is still unclear when the Sweden international will be back on the field.

Cristian Romero

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: February 7 (vs. Man United)

Romero needs to be assessed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, with the Argentina international recently absent due to illness.

Djed Spence

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 7 (vs. Man United)

Spence has a calf issue, which has been described as 'minor', but the defender is currently a doubt for the Premier League game with Man United.

Kevin Danso

Status: Out

Type of injury: Toe

Possible return date: Unknown

Danso has suffered a ligament injury in his toe, and the complicated nature of the issue means that a clear return date at this stage of proceedings is unclear.

Pedro Porro

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Arsenal)

Tottenham will be without Porro on Saturday due to a thigh injury, but the defender is expected to be back on the field before the end of the month.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for the Premier League clash with Man United.