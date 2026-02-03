Chelsea injury news: Reece James, Pedro Neto absences explained after narrow EFL Cup semi-final defeat

By Darren Plant | 03 Feb 2026 23:01 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 23:20

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed the reasons behind Reece James and Pedro Neto missing Tuesday's EFL Cup game with Arsenal.

Rosenior's defensive tactics worked to a degree as Chelsea worked to remain in the tie after losing the first leg of the semi-final by a 3-2 scoreline.

However, Kai Havertz scored in the 97th minute to seal a 1-0 victory for the Gunners on the night as the Blues bowed out of the competition.

As well as needing to restrict Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian to appearances from the substitutes' bench, James and Neto were both notable absentees from the squad.

Why did James, Neto miss Arsenal EFL Cup game?

Speaking to reporters after the game, Rosenior explained that club captain James and first-choice winger Neto had both failed fitness tests.

The Englishman said at a press conference: "Pedro and Reece had small knocks and were in too much pain for tonight."

"They're giving everything. They would always put their hand up to play. Reece is an incredible captain and leader. I know Pedro is an outstanding professional."

Prior to that answer, Rosenior had revealed: "We've had a lot to contend with in the last couple of days, a couple of fitness tests this morning."

Before the game, he had said that he was hopeful that both players would be in a position to return for the Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Rosenior comments on Palmer, Estevao substitute appearances

While Rosenior is facing criticism for only naming Palmer and Estevao on the substitutes' bench, they were never realistically in contention to start.

Palmer played 135 minutes across the games with Napoli and West Ham United when his game time continues to be monitored due to lingering injury concerns, while Estevao had only just arrived back from Brazil due to personal reasons.

Rosenior said: "Estevao, to go through what he has at 18-years-old, it says everything about the character I want for this team.

"We have to take care of Cole and make sure he's right for the whole season."

Chelsea now have two Premier League fixtures against Wolves and Leeds United in the space of a week, before they travel to his former club Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on February 13.