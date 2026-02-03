Arsenal vs. Chelsea team news: Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer decisions made for EFL Cup semi-final

By Darren Plant | 03 Feb 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 19:00

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has named Cole Palmer on the substitutes' bench for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

With Palmer having played the full 90 minutes against West Ham United on Saturday, being named as a replacement was always on the cards for the playmaker.

However, Rosenior has taken that decision at the same time as seemingly switching to a back three, despite his team trailing in the tie by a 3-2 deficit.

Jorrel Hato appears to be lining up on the left-hand side with Marc Cucurella instead being used as a wing-back.

Meanwhile, Rosenior has also not selected a traditional winger, the indication being that Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro could line up as two number 10s behind Liam Delap.

While Estevao Willian is a surprise inclusion on the substitutes' bench after missing the previous game through personal reasons, there is no place in the squad for club captain Reece James.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Arsenal make three changes for Chelsea fixture

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has opted to make just the three alterations from the team that started the 4-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze is recalled in place of Kai Havertz, who drops back down to the bench after a recent return from injury

Gabriel Martinelli gets the nod over Leandro Trossard, while former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is back between the sticks.

However, there is no place for Bukayo Saka, the winger expected to remain absent for a number of weeks courtesy of a hip injury.

Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Subs: Raya, Mosquera, White, Jesus, Norgaard, Trossard, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Fernandez; Pedro, Delap

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Badiashile, Holland, Palmer, Estevao, Garnacho, Guiu, Mheuka