Arsenal injury news: Bukayo Saka update emerges as Gunners 'learn' status of winger ahead of Chelsea semi-final

By Darren Plant | 03 Feb 2026 15:24

Arsenal have reportedly determined whether Bukayo Saka will be available to face Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Gunners head into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against the Blues holding a 3-2 advantage from the first game at Stamford Bridge.

With Arsenal having cantered to a 4-0 win at Leeds United at the weekend, Mikel Arteta was able to rest players during the closing stages, increasing the chances of a strong lineup being selected at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Saka was a late withdrawal from the team at Elland Road due to having suffered a muscular injury to his hip.

When addressing the media on Monday, Arteta indicated that the England international remained in contention to return against Chelsea.

© Imago / Action Plus

Will Saka face Chelsea?

According to The Sun, Saka will not be in a position to be selected in the squad for the London derby.

The report suggests that it is possible that the 24-year-old may not return until the clash with Tottenham Hotspur on February 22.

Such an absence would see Saka spend three weeks on the sidelines at a time when Arsenal are bidding to remain clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, it is suggested that Saka could still return ahead of schedule if his recovery period goes better than anticipated.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Right time for a break for Saka?

Unlike in previous seasons, there is an argument that Saka has not necessarily been overused in 2025-26.

Although he has featured on 31 occasions in all competitions, eight of those outings have come from the substitutes' bench.

He has also completed the 90 minutes on just five occasions since December 20, while he was rested for the Champions League game with Kairat Almaty prior to the Leeds withdrawal.

That all said, with only games against Sunderland, Brentford and Wigan Athletic to come before a potential February 22 return, Arsenal should be well-equipped to do without Saka.